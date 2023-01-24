Upper vs. Lower Deck: A Cabin Comparison

If you're trying to avoid elevator rides or too many stairs, keep in mind how many decks there might be between your cabin and the main areas of activity (dining rooms, theater, atrium, etc.). A few can be a healthy way to work off all the extra dessert (pro), but if there are too many, you could be looking at long waits for the elevator or a long walk up the stairs back to your cabin. Keep any mobility concerns in mind before booking an upper deck cabin.