Aft Cabin vs. Forward: Which Is Right for Your Cruise?

While most cruise ship balcony rooms are along a ship's port or starboard sides, aft cabins on your cruise (as well as forward cabins) often provide even bigger decks and more square footage. That means choosing between the back or the front of the ship, respectively. While it might not seem like there's much difference at first, there are pros and cons to an aft balcony room or one at the front of the ship. We break down the differences of forward versus aft balcony cabins so you know which is right for you.

Worried about the noise of fellow cruisers? Aft cabins on cruise ships tend to be quieter, as they're farther from the midship bustle of activity that might be just a few decks above or below you, like bars, lounges, pools and the atrium.

Aft balcony cabins are located at the back of a cruise ship. And that comes with some big pros for cruisers looking for outdoor space. Fans of aft balcony cabins love the expansive, uninterrupted ocean views over the ship's wake. You're also likely to score significantly more space in your cruise's aft cabins than standard balcony cabins along the port and starboard sides of the ship. If you're after lots of deck space, aft rooms located at one of the ship's corners may have balconies that wrap around both sides of your room to double the viewing pleasure.

Because aft balcony rooms are coveted, some cruise lines categorize them as higher-end cabins, which means they sell for higher prices than standard balcony cabins.

Aft cabins might also experience vibrations from the engine or anchor, which can add to the feeling of motion and be a source of noise. Additionally, while it's not common, occasionally smoke or exhaust from the back of the ship might blow through your aft balcony. Exhaust funnels are aimed off the back, and breezes can sweep fumes backward in your direction.

While not the worst cabins on a cruise ship for seasickness, aft cabins can be a bit more at the whims of the ocean's movements then those in the middle of the ship. If you're super sensitive to motion sickness, consider a balcony room that's along the port or starboard sides of the ship, toward the middle.

The Pros: Forward Balcony Cabins

Cruisers in cabins at the front of the ship are the first to see what's ahead. With such priority viewing, it's a nice way to sail into each port of call.

Some cruise lines use the forward space on their ships for unique cabin layouts and arrangements -- like those found in Royal Caribbean's panorama cabins -- that you can't find elsewhere on the ship. Ask your travel agent or the cruise line if the ship you're interested in booking has a special forward cabin class.

Are you a theater fan? Cruise ship theaters tend to be located at the forward of the ship; book a cabin near the front, just a few decks up or down from the theater so you can catch the evening show or afternoon lecture in a snap.

Being all the way at the front of the ship also means you don't risk getting turned around when you leave your cabin. No matter what, you're always heading toward the back. This can make it easier to get your bearings on your first day or two. (This rule also applies to aft cabins; when you leave them, you'll always be headed toward the front of the ship.)