Cruise Dining Times: Early Dinner vs. Late Dinner

Whether you prefer the set seating of traditional cruise dining or choose to eat anytime you wish, if you want to eat in the main dining room , you have to make a choice about cruise dining times: early seating or late seating.

Sure, you can eat at the buffet at almost any time of the day or make a reservation at a specialty restaurant, but to dine in the main dining room, most cruise lines require you to show up at either a set time or during a limited timeframe.

It might seem like a small decision, but on a cruise ship, the difference of a few hours can mean a change in tablemates, the shows you catch and how tired you might be for your next day in port.