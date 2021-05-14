P&O Cruises vs. Royal Caribbean U.K.

P&O Cruises has long dominated the U.K. cruise market, with a history dating back more than 180 years. In fact, for a long time it was the only line for U.K. cruisers wishing to sail out of the U.K. Then along came U.S. lines, among them Royal Caribbean, which currently has two ships based out of Southampton seasonally -- Independence of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas. For 2020, Royal will operate only one ship out of Southampton, the newer Anthem of the Seas, going head-to-head against a much bigger choice from P&O, including the line’s smart new flagship, Iona.

Where P&O cruises offers a more traditional cruise experience, with an emphasis on food, wine and low-key entertainment, Royal Caribbean offers what could be described as a more typical modern cruise experience with waterslides, simulated surfing, rock climbing walls and big West End-style shows.

Of course, you can always hop on a plane to the Mediterranean or Caribbean and jump on a Royal Caribbean or P&O Cruises ship there, but what we'd like to do is establish how P&O Cruises versus Royal Caribbean's U.K.-based ships stack up for passengers departing from these shores.