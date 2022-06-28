Both categories include priority check-in and disembarkation, faster luggage delivery and free shoeshine service, but there are important differences, too. If you're comparing Celebrity Cruises' Aqua Class vs. Concierge Class cabins, here's what you need to know to make your decision.

Wondering what the difference is between Celebrity's Aqua Class and Concierge Class options? If you want a balcony cabin and extra amenities, either rooms can be great options. Both Aqua Class and Concierge class staterooms have the same floor plan as a regular balcony room, but can be a tad more spacious and add exclusive perks not available to regular passengers.

Passengers staying in Aqua Class staterooms can also dine for free in Blu, an exclusive dining venue featuring healthy fare for breakfast and dinner, and free fitness classes. Edge-class Aqua Class ships also offer cashmere bedding aboard Celebrity Apex , Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Beyond and the forthcoming Celebrity Ascent .

The Aqua Class benefit is particularly worth it for those who really want to unwind and maybe even detox while at sea. Passengers have access to a spa concierge who can reserve spa treatments, a special Celebrity Aqua Class room service menu, wellness programming on your in-cabin TV and unlimited access to the SEA Thermal Suite (on Edge-class ships) or Persian Garden (on Millennium- and Solstice-class ships).

Celebrity Aqua Class cabins add spa-themed perks and amenities to the standard balcony cabin experience. You'll receive priority boarding and disembarkation, as mentioned above. But you can also expect spa showers in Aqua Class rooms, plus an aromatherapy diffuser, pillow menu and two yoga mats.

Celebrity Concierge Class Perks

While Aqua Class staterooms deliver perks perks for the health- and wellness-conscious cruiser, Celebrity Concierge Class passengers receive broader ship-wide benefits.

That includes priority seating at restaurants and access to a special lounge on embarkation day, where they can wait in comfort to board the ship. The Celebrity Concierge Class embarkation lunch menu in the main dining room was once a much-anticipated tradition among cruisers, but Celebrity has moved the date of the luncheon for each cruise itinerary and announces the date onboard the ship.

In-room Concierge Class amenities include a welcome bottle of sparkling wine with a commemorative label, pillow menu, afternoon canapes, fresh fruit, special toiletries, an upgraded spa showerhead and use of binoculars, a golf umbrella and an extra hair dryer. Celebrity Concierge Class balcony cabins are often located in more desirable locations on the ship (upper decks, often midship) compared to Celebrity's standard balcony rooms.

Despite the name, passengers in Concierge Class rooms do not have access to a personal concierge. However, there is a dedicated concierge who is available to all Concierge Class cruisers.