  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
The Best Month to Cruise Hawaii
The Best Month to Cruise Hawaii
12 Bad Decisions That Could Ruin Your Cruise
12 Bad Decisions That Could Ruin Your Cruise
Is a Larger River Cruise Ship Right for You?
Is a Larger River Cruise Ship Right for You?
Solstice Class vs. Edge Class on Celebrity Cruises
Solstice Class vs. Edge Class on Celebrity Cruises
15 Things You'll Regret Not Doing on a Cruise
15 Things You'll Regret Not Doing on a Cruise
8 Reasons to Cruise on a Refurbished Ship
8 Reasons to Cruise on a Refurbished Ship
How to Save Money on a Disney Cruise
How to Save Money on a Disney Cruise
7 Easy Things You Can Do to Help the Environment When You Cruise
7 Easy Things You Can Do to Help the Environment When You Cruise
How to Book a Suite for Less
How to Book a Suite for Less
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
Port vs. Starboard: Which Side Is Best for Your Cruise Room?
Cruise ship at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Photo: Conrad Schutt)

Port vs. Starboard: Which Side Is Best for Your Cruise Room?

Port vs. Starboard: Which Side Is Best for Your Cruise Room?
Cruise ship at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Photo: Conrad Schutt)
Erica Silverstein
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

When choosing a cabin for your upcoming cruise, you might run across the terms port and starboard. This is cruise ship lingo for the left and right sides of the ship (respectively), when facing the front of the ship. It can be an important choice if you're investing money upgrading to a balcony or outside cabin instead of an interior cabin. If you're wondering whether the port side or the starboard side is the better pick for your cruise room, read on for our breakdown of how to choose port versus starboard for your next sailing.

Port vs. Starboard: Does It Matter?

Pride of America in Hawaii (Photo: Cruise Critic)

While port and starboard refer to two distinct sides of a cruise ship, you will have a similar experience on either on most cruises. Standard cabins will be essentially identical whether they're on the port or starboard side, and both sides will have corridors lined with interior cabins (or inside cabins) as well as outside cabins and balcony rooms.

When your ship is in the open ocean, the view is pretty much the same from an outside cabin. Exceptions might include regions where you pass near islands, if you see the coast sailing into or out of port, and whether you catch the sunrise or sunset. A ship can tie up on either port or starboard sides when it's docked, so one side does not consistently offer better port views.

During scenic cruising, such as visits to Glacier Bay in Alaska or the Napali Coast in Hawaii, the captain will usually turn the ship 360 degrees so both sides get good views, and when surrounded by really dramatic scenery, you're better off on the top deck than in your cabin anyway.

Related: A Glossary of Cruise Terms

One-Way Cruising? Port vs. Starboard Could Be Important

Sorrento & Amalfi Coast (Photo: ronnybas frimages/Shutterstock)

If you're planning to take a one-way cruise, choosing between the ship's port and starboard sides is likely to be more important. Some of the most popular one-way cruises are north or southbound Alaska cruises, as well as one-way sailings across the Mediterranean, like Barcelona to the east or Athens to the west. On these itineraries, choose a port side cabin to see sunsets if you're sailing north or west, or to see sunrise if you're sailing south or east. Choose starboard for the opposite view. You can expect the rooms that face the scenic coastlines to cost more on these types of sailings.

Read More: How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin

Starboard vs. Port: The Bottom Line

The Sky Deck on Ruby Princess (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Ultimately, the most important cabin choices are which deck you're on, whether you're in the middle or toward one end of the ship (for seasickness reasons), and which size and category of room you select. Your budget is, of course, a factor as well (though that will only be relevant on one-way cruises). Generally, choosing a starboard or port cabin will have little impact on your trip, especially when you can head up to the pool deck or elsewhere to get a wider view.

Updated February 25, 2022

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$599 - 7-Nt Caribbean Cruise - All Inclusive w/Free Drinks & Up to $1,250 OBC
3
$735 - 8 Nt S. Caribbean Cruise | Balcony Cabin | Up to $1,250 OBC
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.