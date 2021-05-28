If you’re looking for a quintessentially British cruise experience, look no further than these two UK cruise lines.

Though one is Norwegian-owned (Fred. Olsen), and the other is ultimately German-owned (Marella, formerly Thomson, part of the travel giant TUI), both wear their British credentials with pride, with British beers on tap in the onboard pubs, British entertainment on offer in the theatres, British food served in the restaurants and an almost entirely British passenger base.

However, there are a number of areas where these lines differ, not least in terms of demographics. While Fred. attracts a predominantly older (the average age is 67) crowd of couples, solos and groups, Marella is firmly aimed at the family sector and come school holidays the Marella ships (bar one, Marella Explorer 2), will be full of families.

The entertainment on Marella is pitched at a slightly younger age group, too, and the all-inclusive nature of the ships makes a difference when it comes to budgeting.

Marella’s most recent ships are also a little younger than the classic vessels operated by Fred. Olsen and have more features onboard such as climbing walls, an outdoor movie screen and multiple dining venues.

So if you are struggling to decide between the two, read our comparison of Fred. Olsen vs Marella Cruises and hopefully we can help you make the right choice!

Offers a traditional and comfortable British cruise experience for 55+ adults

Offers a British cruise experience somewhere between upmarket and traditional, attracting families, first timers and couples in equal measure

Who are you going to meet?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Elderly Brits, with an average age of 67

Some multi-generational groups in school holidays

Marella Cruises

Mainly families during school holidays (except on Marella Explorer 2, which is adults-only)

Couples, aged 55+ the rest of the year

Where are they based, and where do they go? Related: Q & A: Are Flightseeing Shore Excursions Safe?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Liverpool on Borealis on a three-night scenic maiden voyage and Bolette on a three-night maiden voyage from Dover on August 16.

Marella Cruises

Marella Explorer will offer seven new UK itineraries during the summer season with a three-night itinerary from Southampton, visiting Dover and Portland, and a seven-night itinerary in August from Southampton, visiting Liverpool, Dublin and Cobh in the Republic of Ireland.

• Marella Explorer 2 will depart Newcastle, with itineraries that include stops in Leith for Edinburgh, Greenock for Glasgow, Lerwick and Belfast to start with, with two international itineraries at the end of the summer -- one calling in at Le Havre and another to Iceland.

What's the accommodation like?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Rooms have a "classic" feel, with dark woods and thick carpets.

Fred. Olsen’s ships have a handful of single cabins as by nature, the line attracts a lot of single travellers.

Marella Cruises

The line has done a great job transforming the newer ships, and their addition has seen a large number of balcony cabins added to the fleet. Related: Marella Cruises vs. P&O Cruises

A wide variety of cabins, including suites and interconnecting rooms for families or groups of friends.

Marella offers a few single cabins and also embarks on tactical promotions from time to time, with zero or reduced single supplements.

What are the dining options?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Bolette's main dining room is a grand two-tiered venue with a variety of seating options. There is also a relaxed buffet restaurant, included in the fare, and smaller speciality restaurants which can be booked for a supplement.

Borealis has six restaurants and 11 bars and lounges. The main restaurant spans two decks and is a classic and elegant venue with a choice of table sizes and seating options.

Marella Cruises

Varies by ship: Some offer open seating in a main dining room, others fixed-time dining only with a casual buffet option.

The line has significantly improved its dining quality and options, both for fee and for free, including a pan-Asian restaurant -- Kora La; a surf and turf restaurant, the main dining room and a sushi bar.

What's each line's idea of fun?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Onboard pastimes include Bridge, shuffleboard and quoits. Related: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines vs. Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Onboard enrichment program including such activities as participating in a radio broadcast, gardening, wine appreciation, history classes, wildlife-watching, painting classes and expert lecturers

All ships have two pools and spa facilities.

The line has also added "Rigid Inflatable Boats" to the fleet, allowing for soft adventure pursuits

Marella Cruises

Onboard sports options include paddle tennis, five-a-side football and basketball. All ships have outdoor pools and spa facilities, and the newer ships even feature climbing walls and outdoor cinema screens.

Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2 each has an extensive spa run by Champneys, the first seagoing venture for the Company.

Lido Deck fun includes impromptu sessions of "Mr & Mrs" and "Family Feud".

Indoor fun includes bingo and quizzes.

What's the nighttime entertainment like?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Theater entertainment includes revue shows from the onboard performers, comedians and magicians. Related: Laughs at Sea: Cruise Ship Comedy Clubs

Lightly attended after-hours discos

Daily ballroom dancing sessions with dance hosts on every cruise.

One or two formal nights per week, on which men are expected to wear a jacket and tie and black tie is encouraged.

Marella Cruises

Theatre entertainment on the newer ships includes outstanding variety and quality of shows; as well as comedians, ventriloquists and magicians.

Nightly entertainment, including live music, quizzes and karaoke, is centred on pubs and lounges.

No strict formal nights, just the occasional ‘dress to impress’ evening, which can be interpreted as you wish.

How well are families catered for?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

No activities or kids venues except during holiday time when the ships offer the Little Skippers children's club during peak school holidays, with a range of activities, from pizza-making in the Galley to treasure hunts around the ships

Fred. Olsen has targeted multi-generational family cruising, and it is common to find larger families of various ages onboard during school holidays*

Note the line has not yet finalised its health protocols for 2021, so it is not clear whether children will be travelling onboard.*

Marella Cruises

Newly-launched M Club includes activities for children up to 11 and for teenagers

Marella Explorer offers ‘babytainment’ for under-threes accompanied by an adult. Related: M Crew Kids Club on Marella Cruises

Daytime kids activities include arts and crafts, superhero theme parties, treasure hunts and behind-the-scenes tours that even pay visits to the bridge.

Evening kids fun includes talent shows, mini-discos and pyjama parties.

Probably the better choice for families with teenagers as there’s more to do, and better nightlife.

How does pricing compare?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Good value fares reflect the size, quality and age of the ships. Related: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines vs. Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Daily tips are suggested at £5 per person, per day.

Bar prices are the same as or less than you'd pay on land.

A drinks package includes a variety of soft and alcoholic beverages for £19 per person, per day on cruises of four nighhts or longer.

Marella Cruises

Prices tend to be lower than those from the bigger US-based cruise lines with airfare included as Marella is part of the giant TUI holiday company which has its own airline.

All ships are all-inclusive for drinks and tips.

Fred. Olsen vs. Marella Cruises: The Bottom Line

If you are of a certain age (55+), mainly British and enjoy classic cruising in "country house" style with imaginative, destination-focused itineraries, then Fred. Olsen is the cruise line for you.