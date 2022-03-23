Use Bonine (meclizine) if you want a chewable pill that you only have to take once a day and don't mind paying an extra dollar or two for the convenience. Some people report less drowsiness from meclizine vs. Dramamine. Opt for Dramamine if you can't tolerate chewable pills or artificial sweeteners, but be prepared to take more than one dose per day (which means you'll go through more pills, thereby potentially negating any cost savings).