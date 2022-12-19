9 Best Cruise Ship Sun Decks

Cruise ship sun decks are more than a place to take a dip and relax in the sun with a tropical drink. Nowadays, they can feature water parks with slides and splash zones, outdoor movie screens, plus active pursuits like ropes courses, zip lines, rock climbing walls and surf simulators. And if your goal onboard is to escape crowds and/or children, many ships have serene adults-only lounge spaces designed for the kind of pampering you took a cruise for.

With just a few exceptions, cruise pool deck activities and attractions are included in the cruise fare, and to top things off, sun decks are usually home to some of the best snack food onboard.