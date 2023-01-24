Oceanview vs. Balcony Cabins: A Cabin Comparison

One of the most important decisions you'll need to make when booking a cruise is deciding which room type (or category) you want. For most cruisers, the decision comes down to oceanview versus balcony cabins. To decide, you'll want to look at which option makes the most sense for the destination you're visiting, as well as for your budget. We break down the similarities and differences of the two room types to help you decide whether a balcony or oceanview cabin is right for you.