Royal Caribbean Cabins: Central Park vs. Boardwalk

Two of the most unique cruise room types you'll find at sea are found only on Royal Caribbean ships (Oasis Class to be specific). The Central Park and Boardwalk cabins are technically interior rooms with a view -- either via a picture window or an actual balcony that faces inward to the ship rather than out to the ocean. These cruise rooms are identical to other oceanview and balcony cabins in every way except view, but differ from each other in important facets. Here, we detail the similarities and differences of Central Park versus Boardwalk Royal Caribbean cabins, so you can decide which is right for you.

Central Park vs. Boardwalk Cabins: Similarities

Both Central Park and Boardwalk view cabins offer the same features as standard oceanview and balcony cabins. These include twin beds that convert to a queen, a desk, sitting area (some with sofa bed), TV and minibar and, of course, either a picture window or a balcony with two chairs and small table. For balcony versions of the two cabins, rooms measure approximately 180 square feet, with the balcony coming in around 50 square feet.

Central Park vs. Boardwalk Cabins: Differences

The main difference between Boardwalk and Central Park cabins is the view. Passengers in Boardwalk cabins can look out onto the bustling Boardwalk area below where kids ride the carousel, cruisers chow down on Johnny Rockets and divers put on spectacular acrobatic shows at night. Boardwalk cabins get the most traditional balcony views in that from many of them you can see the ocean out behind the ship and there's lots of bright sunshine on a clear day. The further aft (at the back) your cabin, the better your view of the diving shows and the more ocean you'll see. There's also a lot more noise as the cabins are above one of the most happening areas of the ship. One last thought: people hanging out on the Boardwalk or in the Boardwalk cabins across from you can see you on your balcony and sometimes even into your cabin if the curtains aren't closed.

Cruisers in Central Park cabins have a more sedate view and a quieter experience. Through your picture window cabin or from your balcony, you'll be able to look down on couples strolling past small gardens or heading into or out of one of the many restaurants lining the peaceful area. Central Park cabins get some sunlight during the day, but they are not nearly as open to the sky as Boardwalk cabins are. They also are much quieter as Central Park is a serene place for people to read a book, smell the roses or socialize softly. And while folks in Central Park will be able to see you on your balcony or into your cabin, there are far fewer people milling around than on the Boardwalk.

Boardwalk balcony rooms are on Decks 8 through 14, with outside cabins on Deck 7, and Central Park balcony rooms are on Decks 10 through 14, with outside cabins on Deck 9.

Central Park vs. Boardwalk Cabins: Bottom Line