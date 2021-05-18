What Is a Friend of Dorothy on a Cruise Ship? Exploring LGBTQ+ Meetups at Sea

It used to be common to see a Friends of Dorothy (sometimes abbreviated as FOD) meetup listed in your cruise ship's daily newsletter, usually grouped among singles meetups, Friends of Bill W. and maybe even a bridge club.

Recently, these meetings have begun to disappear, leaving cruisers to ask: What is a Friends of Dorothy meetup? Who's Dorothy? And, where have her friends gone?

The answer is that "friends of Dorothy" is a code name for people who identify under the LGBTQ+ spectrum: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and all other members of the queer community. With more openness around sexuality, the antiquated term Friend of Dorothy is out, and LGBTQ+ events at sea are labeled with clear language on most major cruise lines.

Members of the queer community continue to enjoy cruise vacations. If you're among them, here's everything you need to know about LGBTQ+ meetups at sea.