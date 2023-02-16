5 Best Carnival Dream Cruise Tips

As the namesake and oldest of the three sister ships in Carnival Cruise Line's Dream Class, the 3,646-passenger Carnival Dream offers a little something for just about every taste. If you prefer wild and crazy dancing late into the night, no problem, but if you'd you rather a relaxing day by the pool sans kids, you can find that, too. Read our top five cruise tips to get the most out of your next sailing on Carnival Dream.

Tip 1: Take Some Time to Be a Kid

Whether you're traveling with children or not, there are plenty of onboard pastimes to make you feel like a kid yourself. Start a pickup game on the basketball court, play a round of mini-golf, ride all three types of water slides, grab a free soft-serve ice cream cone or splurge on some candy from Cherry on Top, the onboard sweets shop.

Tip 2: But Don't Wait to Be an Adult

Although Carnival Dream offers stellar facilities for kids, it also provides adults with a place to escape the wee ones. If you're hoping to experience Serenity, the adults-only sun deck area, get there early, as loungers are at a premium.

Tip 3: Enjoy the Decor

As one of the last two ships decorated by quirky architect Joe Farcus (who designed the interiors of all Carnival's ships prior to Carnival Breeze), Carnival Dream boasts an 11-deck atrium with a "suspended" piano and a comedy club with more than 100 Venetian masks adorning the walls. Be sure to stop, look around and appreciate the glitz.

Tip 4: Avoid the Poles

Encore!, the ship's onboard theater, usually offers two shows per night, but it can still be difficult to snag prime seating. Arrive early for the best stage views, and avoid settling yourself near the theater's poorly placed floor-to-ceiling poles, as they can impede your sightlines.

Tip 5: Check out the Themed Drink and Snack of the Day