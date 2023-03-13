A London river cruise on the Thames conjures up images of the city's beautiful skyline: the ethereal spires of the Palace of Westminster, the fortifications of the Tower of London and the domed Christopher Wren-designed St. Paul's Cathedral.

Most online searches for a London River cruise will turn up results for short sightseeing voyages on the section of the Thames from Greenwich to Westminster, or vice versa. However, the Thames River actually meanders 215 miles through eight counties -- from its Gloucestershire source to its mouth in the seaside town of Southend-On-Sea. River Thames cruises are possible on much of the waterway, with the exception of about 25 miles -- between Lechlade Bridge and the Thames Head.

The river's path weaves through historic towns -- including Oxford, Windsor and Eton -- before passing through London and to the coast. The last 90 miles of the Thames River -- between the Thames Estuary in Southend and the river's first set of locks in Teddington -- are tidal and free of the locks that limit the length of ships using the river in its upper reaches.

From the best River Thames cruises to the lines sailing them, discover everything you need to know about London river cruises below.