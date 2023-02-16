5 Best Navigator of the Seas Cruise Tips

Although it was launched in 2002, Navigator of the Seas can hold its own against some of the newest ships in the cruise industry. Following multiple extensive refurbs, the vessel received new bars and restaurants (including Japanese, Italian and Mexican fare), additional cabins (including the fleet's first "virtual balconies"), Royal Caribbean's signature FlowRider surf simulator and a resort-style pool deck. Read on to get our top cruise tips for navigating Navigator of the Seas.

Tip 1: Book an Inside Cabin

If you're one of those people who just can't do without a view of the ocean, you might want to reconsider your thoughts on inside cabins if you're sailing on Navigator of the Seas. It was the first ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet to feature virtual balconies -- floor-to-ceiling high-definition screens that offer real-time views and sounds of the ocean via onboard cameras. You'll feel like you're sailing in a balcony cabin -- but without the extra cost. Related: Virtual Balconies on Royal Caribbean

Tip 2: Keep Your Clothes On

If you opt to try the ship's onboard FlowRider surf simulator and don't want a crowd of onlookers to see you in a compromised state, be sure to wear something over your bathing suit. Crewmembers manning the simulator told us that if you're a female in a bikini, you have about a 50 percent chance of losing your top. Yikes! Related: Surfing on a Cruise Ship: We Try the FlowRider on Royal Caribbean

Tip 3: Get Active

Vessels in Royal Caribbean's Voyager Class, of which Navigator of the Seas is a part, offer some of the most physical pastimes at sea. In addition to the aforementioned FlowRider, active types can try basketball, volleyball, mini-golf, ice skating and rock climbing, among other activities, to work off those extra helpings of dessert or trips to the buffet. Related: Oasis of the Seas Frequently Asked Questions

Tip 4: Make a Port-Day Spa Appointment

Not always widely publicized, discounts are often available on port-day spa treatments. If you're an avid spagoer, want to save money and don't mind missing a chunk of your time ashore, ask about these port-day specials. If you don't have time on a port day, look into booking three signature treatments throughout your cruise to get 10, 20 and 30 percent discounts. Related: 8 Cruise Spa and Fitness Center Hacks

Tip 5: Make Use of Wayfinders