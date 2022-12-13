Read on for our breakdown of Port Everglades, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port Everglades and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Port Everglades .

Many cruise lines use dedicated terminals at Port Everglades, though on extra busy days, a cruise line may use an alternative port. Be sure to review your cruise boarding pass information prior to arrival.

The 17th Street Causeway and State Road 84 entrances offer convenient local access. Signage within Port Everglades offers guidance to parking garages and passenger drop-off areas.

Take Exit 54 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

Take Exit 19 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

Take Exit 24 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

Take Exit 26 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

Port Everglades has three entrances to enter the cruise port in Fort Lauderdale: the 17th Street Causeway entrance located at Eisenhower Boulevard (Northport, closest to the shops and restaurants); the State Road 84 entrance located off U.S. 1 (Midport, closest to the airport hotels); and the I-595 East entrance (Southport, closest to the airport).

Port Everglades Parking

Port Everglades offers two parking garages and two surface lots. The Heron Parking Garage services Terminal 2 and Terminal 4. The Palm Parking Garage services Terminals 19, 21, 25, 26 and 29. Shuttle service is provided between the Palm Parking Garage and Terminal 29. Surface Lot 18 is adjacent to Terminal 18, while Lot 19 is located between Terminals 18 and 19.

All garages and parking lots have parking for disabled passengers with unimpeded access to crosswalks and elevators.

All parking facilities at Port Everglades offer day rates along with short-term parking. Port Everglades does not currently offer pre-payment or parking reservations. Onsite payment may be made with cash, debit cards and credit cards. Visit Port Everglades for current parking rates.

Port Everglades recommends guests drop off luggage and passengers at the terminal before parking.

Several off-site private parking lots are available near the Port Everglades Fort Lauderdale cruise port. In addition, several Fort Lauderdale hotels offer Park and Fly packages that allow you to leave your car for the duration of your cruise.