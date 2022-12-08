5 Reasons to Go On The Walking Dead Cruise

A zombie apocalypse is looming on the high seas. And no, we're not pulling your leg (although a blood-thirsty corpse might if you're onboard). Cast members from the popular TV series "The Walking Dead" will be on Norwegian Pearl from February 3 to 6, 2017. The second annual Walker Stalker Cruise will take fans and zombie-lovers to the Bahamas for three days of celebrity hobnobbing and themed activities.

Who will you get to meet? Norman Reedus (Daryl), Chandler Riggs (Carl), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) are only a few of the actors on the guest list. As far as what's in store to keep passengers busy, the activities will range from Q&As, panels and theme parties included in the cruise fare to autograph sessions and professional photos for a few extra bucks.

If palm trees and zombies sound like your perfect vacation, here are five reasons to go on The Walking Dead cruise.

Note that future Walker Stalker Cruises have not been announced.

Reason 1: Schmooze With Celebs

The Walking Dead stars will be onboard for the entire cruise, so there's a good chance you'll run into them outside the panels, workshops and other scheduled appearances. How much interaction you'll have with them, though, depends on you and your fellow passengers. Treat the celebrities with respect, and don't bombard them. If they feel comfortable with everyone, all bets are off. You could end up sharing a drink with your favorite character.

Reason 2: Escape the Winter Cold

While you won't be able to escape the zombie apocalypse onboard, you can enjoy a few days away from frigid winter temps. Sip frozen cocktails poolside, hit the beach in Great Stirrup Cay (Norwegian's private island in the Bahamas) and recharge. The ship also departs from Miami, so consider extending your vacation with a hotel stay before or after your cruise.

Reason 3: Make New Friends

You'll be onboard with 2,200 fellow The Walking Dead fans and bound to bond with the folks who will be by your side at the theme parties, panels and other main events. Plan to keep in touch. You never know if there will be another zombie cruise on which you can reunite. And if you make friends who live nearby, you could host some pretty epic viewing parties or relive the cruise with your own theme party.

Reason 4: Rock Your Best Zombie Costume

Think you can pull off the best zombie getup? Two costume contests are among the lineup of onboard activities. Although the prizes have not yet been revealed, we imagine it'll top your hunger for human flesh. Other chances to win prizes will include The Walking Dead-themed trivia and a flip cup tournament.

Reason 5. Take Brag-Worthy Pictures With the Cast