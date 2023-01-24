5 Best Allure of the Seas Cruise Tips

As you might expect with one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, you'd be hard-pressed to find enough time in a week to take part in every activity offered. Active cruisers can zip-line, surf or play basketball. Foodies have their pick of more than 20 eateries, from upscale dining to comfort food. Families have it great -- with one of the biggest kids clubs at sea, a dedicated Splash Zone for little ones and, every night, a parade of some kind along the Royal Promenade. At night, watch the jaw-dropping OceanAria at the AquaTheater, a spectacular ice-skating show or the straight-from Broadway-musical Mamma Mia, featuring hits by Abba. It can seem overwhelming at first, but follow our top Allure of the Seas tips, and you'll be making the most of it in no time.