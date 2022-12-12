Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Galveston, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Galveston and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Galveston cruise port .

A note on Terminal 10: Roads have recently been built and names have been changed, including Terminal 10's address, so some apps respond differently to either street names. For example, Google Maps has both addresses available but Lyft may not show the new address (1152 Royal Caribbean Way).

The Port of Galveston has three cruise terminals servicing five cruise lines. Terminal 25 and Terminal 28 neighbor one another, but Terminal 10 requires an additional five-minute drive. Below is a list of the terminals at Port of Galveston and where each cruise line docks:

Take State Highway 87 West to Galveston Island. Use the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry system and exit onto Ferry Road/ Highway 87. Turn right onto Harborside Drive and continue for five minutes to Terminal 10 or about 10 minutes to Terminals 25 and 28. Follow signs for each terminal entrance.

Take Interstate 45 South to Galveston Island, then follow Exit 1C toward Harborside Drive. Turn left onto Harborside and follow signs for each terminal entrance.

From the North or West to Port of Galveston:

If you're coming from either airport with a taxi or rideshare, you'll want to assess your arrival and departure options ahead of time, as the most economical options require advance planning.

Travelers arriving by car should allow at least 90 minutes to get to the cruise terminal from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). If arriving from William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), allow at least 60 minutes of driving time.

Most people taking cruises out of Galveston live within driving distance. For those arriving by air, taxis and rideshares are available.

Galveston also has several private parking garages near the terminal. In addition, several Galveston hotels offer Park and Cruise/Fly packages that allow you to leave your car for the duration of your cruise.

Visit Port of Galveston for current parking rates. Spots are available for those with disabled parking permits.

The Galveston port for cruise ships accepts the following forms of payment for parking: Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards. Cash is not accepted. Guests may also pre-book parking at Port of Galveston .

The port recommends that drivers drop off passengers and luggage first before heading to the parking lot. Porters are available for baggage assistance on embarkation day.

The South Lot is at 1201 Royal Caribbean Way, and The Pier 14 Lot is at 1390 Royal Caribbean Way. The premium option at The North Lot is immediately next to the terminal, while the other parking lots offer guests a free shuttle service to and from the terminal.

Terminal 10 offers several parking options. The North Lot (1152 Royal Caribbean Way) is onsite and within walking distance of the cruise terminal. The North Lot also has a premium section for covered parking.

For Terminal 25 and Terminal 28, Lot A (160 33rd Street) and Lot B (224 33rd Street) offer free shuttle bus service for cruisers both to and from the terminal. An Express Lot (2702 Harborside Dr.) is within walking distance of Terminal 25 and Terminal 28.

Port of Galveston has parking available at all terminals with each facility marked with blue banners reading "Port of Galveston Cruise Parking".

Getting from Houston Airports to Port of Galveston

Cruisers departing from Port of Galveston can fly into George Bush Intercontinental Airport or Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport. Airport to terminal shuttles may be pre-arranged directly through your cruise line when arriving on the same day the cruise departs, while a public shuttle service is available for hire throughout the week.

Taxis and the ridesharing app Lyft are also available.

Public Transit from Houston Airports to Port of Galveston

Public transit options between Houston and Galveston are limited. Amtrak has a bus available, but tickets can only be booked in conjunction with a train ticket.

Galveston Express offers affordable public shuttle service between Houston and Galveston, with pick-up and drop-off service from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Houston Hobby Airport. Daily service is available to the Port of Galveston cruise terminals. Reservations are recommended.

Houston Airport Taxi Service to Port of Galveston

Taxis from George Bush Intercontinental Airport or from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport are readily available. However, taxi service from the cruise terminals is less frequent and it is recommended to book ahead when planning disembarkation.

If you're taking a cab to the Port of Galveston on the day of your sailing, your driver will need to follow signs for your ship's specific terminal. Specific drop-off locations are designated at each terminal, and each terminal has its own designated taxi area. Look for signs or ask a port official for more details.