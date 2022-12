The Port of Galveston is located on the island of Galveston on Galveston Bay and has three terminals dedicated to cruise ships. The island's Seawall, which is where the beaches are, is on the opposite end of the island. The Port of Galveston is also conveniently located as it's in close proximity to the charming Strand Historic District.

