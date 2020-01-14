One of the best mainstream ships sailing today (according to Cruise Critic members), Celebrity Eclipse has it all: It's big enough to offer plenty of dining, entertainment and drinking options for the most demanding cruisers, but small enough to not seem overwhelming or overcrowded. And -- boasting an Apple store, a real grass lawn and a design style reminiscent of a W hotel -- it's "familiar" enough to appeal to first time cruisers who are used to land-based vacations. In fact, it's hard to find anything not to like about Eclipse. These top Celebrity Eclipse tips will help you get the most out of this stunning ship.

Tip 1: Head to the Lawn Club

Eclipse's real-grass lawn is a lovely spot at any time of day, but there's something special about an early-morning stroll, mug of hot coffee in hand, the sun's rays just beginning to warm you, that makes it pretty well perfect. The Lawn Club is also ideal for impromptu lunchtime picnics, a less noisy spot for sailaway and, on some evenings, live music from a jazz quartet. And it won't cost you a dime. Related: 5 Best Celebrity Reflection Cruise Tips

Tip 2: Splurge on Dining (at Least Once)

There's nothing wrong with Moonlight Sonata, Eclipse's main dining room, but do yourself a favor, and pay to eat in a specialty restaurant on at least one night. Trust us -- you won't be disappointed. The three stand-out options are clustered at the back of the ship. Qsine, featuring Le Petit Chef, features animated dinner entertainment paired with excellent steak and seafood fare; Tuscan Grille has possibly the best view of any restaurant afloat (and the Italian food's not bad either); and Murano offers outstanding French cuisine from a six-course tasting menu. Related: Top 8 Specialty Restaurants on UK-Based Ships

Tip 3: Do a Wine Tasting

Eclipse has one of largest wine collections at sea (some 500 different labels from every major wine-producing region in the world), and the cruise line employs excellent sommeliers. Wine tastings are offered daily in Cellar Masters at a reasonable price and will give you an insight into the sheer variety and quality of what's onboard. Related: A Wine Lover's Guide to a Bordeaux River Cruise

Tip 4: Immerse Yourself in the Library

Some ship libraries are renowned for their views or for their number of books, but none can compete with Eclipse for setting. Spanning two decks, with soaring bookshelves extending the full height of the room, high-back chairs and views across the elevator well, it's more akin to an art installation. It's the perfect spot to browse, to linger and to savor the surroundings. Related: The Best Places on Anthem of the Seas for Every Activity

Tip 5: Book an AquaClass Cabin