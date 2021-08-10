8 Best Cruise Lines for Couples

Romance and cruising would seem to go hand in hand, particularly if you've spotted any of the cruise lines' advertisements showing photos of couples snuggling at the bow at sunset, or sipping Champagne on their private veranda in bathrobes or even spending time alone on a deserted beach with their ship bobbing away serenely in the background.

Cruising really can be one of the most romantic vacation options, but choosing the right cruise line for you and your partner can be a challenge. You don't want that sunset marred by crowds on deck, the romance of a dinner for two killed by the whiny kids at the next table or a cozy evening ruined by cramped cabins with minimal amenities.

For our top picks for romantic cruises, we thought about various criteria that might spell romance in a world where tradition simply isn't necessary anymore. We looked for features like staterooms with private balconies, great bathrooms and extra-special amenities; options for dining a deux; cozy nooks and date-night venues; almost-private open-deck spaces for relaxing by day and stargazing by night; and even adventure options for two. (If you're considering a luxury cruise, check out our Best Luxury Cruise Lines for Couples.)