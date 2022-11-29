Read on for our breakdown of the Port of New Orleans, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic’s ranked cruise deals from the New Orleans cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of New Orleans .

The Port of New Orleans , also known as Port NOLA, is the sixth-largest cruise port in the U.S. It has two adjacent terminal complexes and is located a short 10-minute drive from Canal Street and the French Quarter. Both major cruise lines and smaller lines sail from the port to various destinations, like the Caribbean, the coast and the inland river system.

Note that river cruises dock more specifically at Thalia Street Wharf and Poydras Street Wharf. Poydras Street Wharf has the American Queen Voyages and Viking River Cruises while Thalia Street Wharf has American Cruise Lines .

The Port of New Orleans currently has two terminals. Below is a list of the terminals at the New Orleans cruise port and where each cruise line docks:

New Orleans is lacking in the public transportation arena. It's possible to use the city's streetcars to get to the New Orleans cruise port from some locations, but the network is very limited. The Riverfront Trolley line does stop just steps away from the nearby Convention Center, but it has a very limited route through the French Quarter.

Take Exit 11A towards Tchoupitoulas St. and stay right at the fork. Make a left on Henderson St. and again on Port of New Orleans Pl. You’ll find Erato Street Cruise Terminal on your right. Julia Street Cruise Terminal is adjacent to it along the same street.

You’ll need to cross the railroad tracks to enter the Port of New Orleans. Erato Street Cruise Terminal will be on your right. Julia St. Cruise Terminal is located just a little bit farther downriver, next to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk shopping complex.

Whether you’re driving to Port NOLA from the east or the west on I-10, take Exit 34A (US 90 W) at Tchoupitoulas St. (it’s the last exit before crossing the river on the Crescent City Connection Bridge) and follow the ramp. Turn right onto Tchoupitoulas St, left onto Henderson St. and again left onto Port of New Orleans Pl.

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the New Orleans cruise port:

Parking spots are guaranteed for all cruise passengers departing from the Port of New Orleans and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow parking lots with free shuttle service to the cruise terminals at Port NOLA are available on the busiest months.

Both parking lots charge a four-, five- or seven-day flat rate. Other rates are available on request at Port NOLA for passengers with longer itineraries.

The Julia Street Cruise Terminal Parking Facility is located next to to the terminal. Passengers are directed to drop off their luggage at one of four doors at the terminal where porters collect it. Drivers then continue on to the parking facility.

The Erato Street Cruise Terminal Parking Garage is located on top of the terminal. There are porters to assist passengers inside the garage with transporting luggage to the ship. Once you've parked your car, take the elevators down and you're inside the terminal.

Getting from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to the Port of New Orleans

Passengers flying into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have an array of public and private transportation options to choose from.

Direct shuttles to and from Port NOLA charge a flat rate that includes 3 bags per person. Tickets can be purchased online or on arrival at the ticket booth located in the Baggage Claim area. Shuttles depart every 30 minutes.

Public Transit from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to the Port of New Orleans

There is no direct public transit link between the airport and Port NOLA. However, the E1 and Airport Express buses shuttle passengers between the airport and Downtown. The express bus is usually faster and has two stops within a 10-minute drive of the New Orleans cruise port. Both buses depart from the outer curb outside the Ticket Lobby on Level 3.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Taxi Service to New Orleans Cruise Port

The easiest and fastest way to get from Louis Armstrong International Airport to the Port of New Orleans is by taxi. There is a taxi stand right outside the terminal and the drive takes about 20 minutes.

Taxis can drop off and pick up passengers directly in front of their desired terminal at Port of New Orleans. A line of taxis is always waiting for passengers during debarkation.