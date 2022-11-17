Read on for our Port of Miami breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port of Miami and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Port of Miami .

Port of Miami, also called PortMiami, is the busiest port in the United States. The Cruise Capital of the World is located in Biscayne Bay, to the east of downtown Miami, and is made up of three connecting islands. PortMiami is reachable by the Port Boulevard bridge and serviced by two airports: Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

The Port of Miami currently has nine cruise terminals, but two terminals are being added: Terminals AA/AAA and K. Below is a list of the terminals at PortMiami and where each cruise line docks:

Take I-95 North and exit at Northwest 2nd Street. Head straight to NW 5th Street and make a right. Fifth Street will lead onto the PortMiami bridge. Continue over the bridge and follow signage to your designated terminal.

Take I-95 South and exit 3B-Bayside. Head south to Northeast 5th Street and turn left. Fifth Street will lead onto the PortMiami bridge. Continue over the bridge and follow signage to your designated terminal.

Take I-395/MacArthur Causeway Westbound and exit on Biscayne Boulevard ramp. Make a U-turn on N. Bayshore Drive to enter Eastbound MacArthur Causeway. Continue on Eastbound I-395 and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

Take I-95 North to Eastbound I-395 (Miami Beach) ramp. Continue on I-395 East/MacArthur Causeway and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

Take SR-826 North to SR-836 East, head eastbound on SR-836 to I-395 East (Miami Beach). Continue on I-395 East/MacArthur Causeway and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

Take I-95 South to Eastbound I-395 ( Miami Beach ) ramp. Continue on I-395 East, go over the MacArthur Causeway ICW Bridge and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

If you're planning to take your car, below are directions to Port of Miami:

Free cell phone waiting lots are available across from terminals B and 2 (north of Seaman's Center) for anyone waiting to pick up disembarking passengers .

Free shuttle service is offered between all parking areas and the cruise terminals. The Miami cruise port advises drivers to drop off passengers and luggage at the terminal prior to parking.

All garages and Lot 2 offer day parking and short-term parking. Spots are available for those with disabled parking permits. Visit PortMiami for current rates for parking.

PortMiami has parking available at all terminals. Five garages (A, C, D, G and J) and one lot (Lot 2) are available for cruiser use. Garage J is reserved for those who want to pay before they park (rather than when they leave), and Lot 2 is designated for oversized vehicles (longer than 20 feet).

Rideshare apps, such as Uber and Lyft, are great options as well. Pickup locations are located on the middle inner curb of arrivals level.

If you're taking a cab to the Miami cruise port on the day of your sailing, your driver will need to follow signs for your ship's terminal after entering the port. Specific drop-off locations are designated at each terminal, and each terminal has its own designated taxi area. Look for signs or ask a port official for more details.

Taxis from Miami International Airport are readily available on days when ships are embarking or disembarking passengers. All taxis between Miami International Airport and PortMiami carries a flat rate.

Take the Metrorail's Orange Line to downtown Miami's Freedom Tower stop (about 30 minutes). From there, hop on Miami Trolley's Coral Way route to take you the rest of the way. The trolley drops off at the port every 15 to 20 minutes from early until mid-evening all days except Sunday.

Passengers on cruises departing from PortMiami can fly into Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale International Airport. From Miami International Airport in particular, you can pre-arrange a shuttle through your cruise line (if you're arriving the same day your cruise leaves); taxis, Ubers and Lyfts are also readily available.

Getting From Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Port of Miami

Cruisers can also arrive at the Port of Miami from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), which is about 25 miles away. As is the case with MIA, you have the option to arrange a shuttle with your cruise line.

FLL also offers an affordable daily shuttle to cruise ships at the Port of Miami (along with other airports, like FLL, MIA or PBI International Airports). The Fort Lauderdale Airport Shuttle runs every 5 to 20 minutes, but does require a reservation at least 24 hours in advance. Pricing depends on the designated vehicle and your number of passengers.

Public Transit Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Port of Miami

Public transportation is a little more complex coming from FLL than it is from MIA. The Tri-Rail runs from the airport to the Metrorail Transfer Station. From there, take the Metrorail Green Line to Brickell Station, then hop on the free Miami Trolley to PortMiami.

Buses also run regularly from FLL, such as Greyhound and FlixBus. However, the buses are more time-consuming and can take about two hours to arrive at the Miami cruise port.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Taxi Service to Port of Miami