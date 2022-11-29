Read on for our Manhattan Cruise Terminal breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Manhattan Cruise Terminal .

The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is located on New York City's west side, specifically in an area referred to as Hell's Kitchen. This photogenic terminal is on the Hudson River, having cruise ships sail under the Verrazano Bridge and past the Statue of Liberty. The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is serviced by three airports: John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark.

Take the Queens-Midtown Tunnel and go west on 34th St until you reach 12th Ave. Head north on 12th Ave. and make a left on W 55th Street. You’ll find the terminal entrance straight ahead.

Use the bridge’s left lanes to take Exit 1 towards Henry Hudson Parkway. Go southbound on Henry Hudson Parkway until you reach W 55th St. The terminal entrance will be on the right.

Take NJ-495 East/Lincoln Tunnel and NY-495 East towards Dyer Ave. Take the 42nd St/I-495 East/NY-9A exit and turn left on W 42nd St towards NY-9AN/12th Ave. The Manhattan Cruise Terminal entrance is at the intersection of W 55th St and 12th Ave.

Take exit 1 and make a right onto West St/12thAve. Make a left on W 55th St and you’ll find the entrance to the terminal.

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Manhattan Cruise Terminal:

Note that passengers will not be able to drop off luggage at the Manhattan cruise terminal before parking their vehicle, as they’ll have to exit the terminal to park. There are no storage lockers at the Manhattan cruise port.

Payment is due upon arrival into the parking lot and reservations are not accepted. The official port parking accepts all major credit cards. There's also plenty of parking available at independent garages all throughout the west side of Manhattan.

The parking lot is atop the Manhattan cruise terminal, but it's fairly pricey. Per-day rates are available for up to 10 nights, while there’s a flat rate for stays between 11 and 14 nights.

Getting from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports to Manhattan Cruise Terminal

Cruisers departing from the Manhattan cruise port can fly into New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia Airport, or into New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport. Shuttles, taxis and public transport are available at all airports; Uber and Lyft also operate at JFK and LaGuardia.

Public Transit from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airport to Manhattan Cruise Terminal

Go Airlink Airport Shuttle provides daily transportation service from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark to Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Newark Liberty Airport Express Bus provides daily transportation every 15 to 30 minutes from Newark International Airport to Port Authority Bus Terminal. From Port Authority, a short taxi ride to the Manhattan cruise terminal is required.

There can be heavy traffic into the city from Queens and Brooklyn. So, depending on the time you’re traveling, taking the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) from JFK to New York’s Penn Station and then a 10-minute cab ride to the Manhattan cruise port may be faster.

JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Taxi Service to Manhattan Cruise Terminal

Taxis are readily available outside all airports that serve the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Once you’ve collected your bags, follow the signs to the taxi stand. It’s common to find long lines.

Accepting rides from non-official cab drivers is highly discouraged. There is a flat fare, as well as tax surcharges from Manhattan to JFK; there is no fixed rate between Manhattan and LaGuardia or Newark International Airport.