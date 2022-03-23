What to Expect on a Cruise: Using a Cell Phone

Most cruise lines provide at least one app for their passengers, though not all can be used while on your cruise ship (some are targeted at people still researching and planning their cruise vacations). For apps designed to be used onboard, you do not need to pay to use them for functions like looking at deck plans, making restaurant reservations, looking at shore excursion choices, checking your onboard spending and other similar activities. Some apps provide communication features like texting or calling other people on the same ship who also have the app. This feature can cost money, depending on your cruise line. Check with your cruise line to find out which app(s) it offers, which ships support app functionality and if there are any costs associated with using them.