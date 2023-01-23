Top 10 No-Fly Cruise Ships

The wonderful thing about no-fly cruises is that there’s nothing to stress about once you arrive at the port. Whether it’s Southampton, Dover, Newcastle or anywhere else, you can hand your suitcases to porters then get yourself a coffee or cup of tea for the short wait to be called through security.

Of course, if you’re off to the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Canaries or further, you might have to sleep late and relax all day.

Then you can wave goodbye to Blighty, grab a cocktail on the sundeck for the sailaway party and look forward to a night of good food and great entertainment before almost certainly waking up the next day in your first exciting destination: perhaps northern Europe, Norway or northern Spain.

Your holiday literally starts as soon as you pass your hand luggage through the scanner and you’re guided up the ramp to be greeted onboard by staff – sometimes by the captain himself – and shown to your cabin.

When Marella Explorer joined the fleet in summer 2018 it raised the bar for Marella Cruises with 10 restaurants and 10 lounges, introducing The Dining Club for foodies and the first Champneys spa at sea. The 1,924-passenger ship had a massive makeover before becoming the line’s biggest ship and it’s bathed in natural light -- from the two-deck picture windows of the lively Indigo bar-club-casino to the two-deck glass wall in main dining room, Latitude 53. There’s also a retractable glass roof in the Mediterranean lounge and restaurant above. The family deck features mini-golf, volleyball and basketball, a couple of pools and a cinema, plus burgers and pizza at the Snack Shack. The adults-only Veranda with double sun loungers and private cabanas, meanwhile, offers an escape while children hang out in their clubs.

Norway’s fjords loom large in several other six to 13-night cruises, with the longer Midnight Sun cruise in June getting all the way to Alta, high in the Arctic Circle, before returning home. There’s also a 14-night Lands of Fire & Ice cruise in July to Iceland and Norway via the Orkney Islands. Marella Explorer will conclude its summer season with a few round-trips from Southampton before it heads to the Canaries for the winter.

Arriving in Newcastle after a winter in the Caribbean, Marella Explorer will sail to northern Europe from the beginning of May until September. Its first itinerary will take it to the Baltic Sea with a 14-night cruise that not only includes the star ports of Tallinn, St Petersburg (overnight stay), Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen, but also features a day in Oslo -- Norway’s compact capital with its magnificent Viking and maritime museums.

Marella Explorer will be based in Newcastle for round-trip holidays this summer and is Marella Cruises’ newest ship along with sister ship Marella Explorer II, which launched in April 2019. It’s ideal for British family holidays thanks to facilities such as children’s clubs and a Sports & Family deck. The mostly British entertainment and food means children will feel at home onboard and its northern homeport saves the need to get all the way to the south coast with all the paraphernalia that children require before they’re prepared to leave home. As an added bonus for frazzled parents, its cruises are all-inclusive, with drinks and gratuities included, making it much more affordable for families.

Disney Magic has some of the newest onboard offerings of all Disney Cruise Line’s ships, thanks to a multi-million-dollar refit in 2018. Rapunzel’s Royal Table offers a new dining experience inspired by Disney film "Tangled". Rapunzel, Flynn Rider and the Snuggly Duckling Thugs entertain you as you eat in the castle ballroom, while "Tangled: The Musical" is one of the onboard theatre productions. The teens room, Vibe, has been transformed into an urban loft with video and virtual reality games, plus activities such as movie-making. And the adult-only Cove Café has been reimagined into a totally tropical escape for coffee or cocktails beside the Quiet Cove Pool. Adults can also enjoy the redesigned Rainforest Room with steam and hydrotherapy in the Senses Spa. And if your child has grown out of Disney characters there’s the chance to meet Marvel’s Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America.

From mid-August to mid-September, Disney Magic sails north from Dover to Scandinavia and the Netherlands as well as offering a seven-night British Isles round-trip that goes to Dublin, Belfast, Greenock (near Glasgow) and Liverpool. There are also seven-night return trips to northern Europe that dip a toe in the Baltic, calling at Oslo and Copenhagen or Copenhagen and Gothenburg, as well as sailing to Norwegian ports such as Stavanger. Or there’s a Norway-only round-trip that goes as far north as the picturesque fishing town of Alesund.

For a few weeks during summer, Disney Magic will sprinkle its fairy dust on Dover before setting off on five cruises around Northern Europe. So, there will be no need to fly to America or even board Eurostar to Disneyland Paris to get your Disney fix. If you’ve ever seen the joy of a small child coming face to face with Mickey Mouse or perhaps Beauty and The Beast, you’ll know why Disney Magic offers the ultimate family no-fly cruise.

3. Independence of the Seas

Why is it good for a no-fly cruise?

When Independence of the Seas was named in Southampton in 2008 it was the world’s largest cruise ship and has always held a special place in the hearts of British cruisers. In 2018 it had a massive refit to bring it bang up to date and returned to homeport in Southampton. Now it’s back again this year. While unequivocally American, the crew on Independence have the measure of British passengers and not only are the prices well pitched for our market, but the itineraries are spot on. From short sampler cruises over to northern Europe and back (Bruges and Le Havre a speciality) to a week in Scandinavia or a fortnight in the Mediterranean, Independence of the Seas has the family holiday covered as well as catering to younger groups and couples.

Where does it go?

Outside the school holidays, Independence of the Seas travels to cultural destinations in northern Europe such as Hamburg, Oslo and Bruges (from Zeebrugge), or areas of natural beauty like the Norwegian Fjords. Western France and Spain are included in a trip down to Lisbon while autumn cruises include an 11-night Sunshine In The Canaries sailing. But in high summer the focus moves to the Mediterranean, sometimes concentrating on Italy, sometimes on Spain. Independence of the Seas leaves for the Caribbean come winter and in 2020 its Southampton spot will be taken over by the magnificent Anthem of the Seas.

Ship highlights