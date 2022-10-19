7 Best Cruise Ships for Sea Days

Here's our selection of the best ships for days at sea, chosen based on their variety of indoor and outdoor pursuits, plus plenty of daytime dining options.

But you don't need to sail on a 5,400-passenger ship to get the most from your days at sea. Any ship will do if you're content to spend your onboard time passed out on a sun lounger. But if you want the right mix of activity and relaxation options, it's key to pick the right ship with enough onboard attractions and programming to keep you entertained from sun-up to sun-down.

When Royal Caribbean's gargantuan and game-changing Oasis of the Seas debuted as the then-world's largest ship in 2009, people wondered if anyone would bother to get off the ship in port, as it could take a week to try out all the onboard activities. With 24 dining options, 21 pools and hot tubs, multiple live performance venues (including an ice rink and AquaTheater for high-diving shows) and seven "neighborhoods," the ship practically guarantees that no one will have trouble finding something to do.

Sisters: Escape, which debuted in 2015, is the first ship in Norwegian's Breakaway Plus class; sister Norwegian Bliss launched in 2018. Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Epic were our previous sea-day winners for Norwegian and, along with Norwegian Getaway (sister ship to Breakaway), are still top choices for onboard fun.

All-Day Dining: Norwegian's Freestyle Dining concept means passengers can find plenty of food at all hours of the day, and Escape has 27 dining options. There's always Norwegian's indoor-outdoor buffet area, and O'Sheehans doles out hot breakfast items and typical pub food with a side of (mini) bowling, billiards or darts. One of the complimentary main dining rooms will also offer a sit-down lunch each day, or you can try Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea (the first-ever on a cruise ship), serving casual fare like burgers and salads alongside killer margaritas. Don't miss the Pincho Tapas Bar, a new specialty restaurant from Iron Chef Jose Garces; there's also the Food Republic food hall, dishing out a global smorgasbord, with items like Peruvian ceviche, Japanese sushi and Chinese noodles. Or, enjoy a drink or some housemade gelato on The Waterfront, a quarter-mile oceanfront promenade.

For video games, drop by the video arcade or try the ship's atrium with its giant, two-story LED screen with scheduled times for Wii games.

Norwegian's huge kids club (for ages 3 to 12) features a circus school in addition to games, sports, arts and crafts and play areas, while teens get a separate lounge-style hangout packed with couches, foosball, flat-screen TVs and a dance floor. Look, too, for the first-ever Norwegian nursery, catering to wee ones ages 6 months to 2 years, complete with an active room for playtime and a quiet room for sleep and rest.

At the crossroads of entertainment and dining, Wine Lovers the Musical is produced as a lunchtime spectacle in the Supper Club where passengers can sample a half-dozen wines while watching a musical comedy about "the joys of wine and love." Wine lovers can also indulge at The Cellars -- A Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar; beer aficionados will find their match at The District Brew House, serving 24 draft beers on tap (and 50 more in bottles), including an exclusive brew for Escape; and cocktail fans will find their pleasure at Tobacco Road, an at-sea outpost of Miami's oldest and most storied watering hole. The casino is Norwegian's largest and best equipped, to boot.

Indoor Fun: The Mandara Spa on Norwegian Escape offers all the usual treatments but also has a thermal suite that features a hydrotherapy pool, a steam room, a dry sauna, a hot tub, heated mosaic loungers, a salt room (for improving respiratory and skin problems) and even a snow room (where an ice-cold environment is said to help stimulate circulation). The large fitness center has all you need for working off those sea-day snacks. Classes include options like TRX, Norwegian Fight Klub and a body-sculpting boot camp.

Escape has redesigned pool-lounge-hot tub areas, which include a bi-level bar, large LED screens and an open area for sunbathing. It also features the adults-only Vibe Beach Club with hot tubs and chaise loungers, and the Ibiza-inspired Spice H2O with a huge LED screen, bar and waterfall grottoes.

On Deck: Norwegian Escape is on a mission to keep passengers entertained, and there's no reason to give up the sun to have some fun on Norwegian's largest cruise ship. Adrenaline junkies should head to decks 16 to 19, where they can try out the Aqua Racer (for tandem inner tube races), the super-fast Free Fall or the fun-for-the-whole-clan Family Slide in the ship's Aqua Park. (Little ones have their own expanded Kid's Aqua Park.) Drier adventures await at the rock climbing wall, mini-golf course and basketball or bocce courts, as well as the largest ropes course at sea where you can navigate 99 challenges, like swinging on one of five zip lines or walking the "plank," two of which come cantilevered over the side of the ship.

Sisters: Carnival Horizon is Vista's only sister in the Vista class. Otherwise, Dream-class sister ships Carnival Breeze , Carnival Dream and Carnival Magic have many of Vista's attractions, but are missing some of the aforementioned amenities and dining and drinking establishments.

On Deck 5, even more eateries await. The expanded Bonsai Sushi is a sit-down sushi venue, while the RedFrog Pub & Brewery offers Caribbean bites (like grouper fingers and Jamaican-style chicken wings) and beers brewed on-site. Don't miss Cherry on Top, with its new (fee) ice cream venue and indoor/outdoor seating.

On sea days, the main dining rooms offer open seating for the complimentary Sea Day Brunch, serving up brunch favorites like omelets, French toast and eggs Benedict; the Bloody Mary bar rounds things off. (Note that drinks are charged.)

All-Day Dining: Carnival's Lido Deck buffet is one of the best around. Food stations include a comfort food setup (mac 'n' cheese, meatloaf) and a New York-style deli (featuring made-to-order sandwiches). Above the buffet is Carnival's Italian venue, Cucina del Capitano, which offers a free pasta bar at lunch, along with a Mongolian wok station that is part of Ji Ji Asian Kitchen during lunchtime. Also on the pool deck, find Guy's Burger Joint, with its calorie-laden burgers and fries; the BlueIguana Cantina, serving burritos and tacos; a 24-hour pizza parlor; and the Vista-exclusive, for-fee Seafood Shack, touting seafood bites like lobster rolls, oysters and clam chowder.

Otherwise, you can sneak away to the Cloud 9 Spa for some "me" time, where there is a thermal suite -- in addition to the salon and treatment rooms.

Adults, meanwhile, can wet their whistles with a cold brew and a brewery tour with the ship's brew master in the RedFrog Pub & Brewery, or catch some live music with a frothy drink in hand on the Lido Deck at the poolside RedFrog Rum Bar or BlueIguana Tequila Bar.

Or, dip into the Carnival Multiplex, featuring the first IMAX Theatre at sea with a three-deck-high screen, as well as the multisensory 5D Thrill Theater. Hasbro, The Game Show, is another family-friendly diversion featuring an interactive live action game show based on larger-than-life Hasbro games like Connect 4 basketball and Yahtzee bowling. Kids can dip into age-appropriate clubs (Club O2 for ages 15 to 17, Circle "C" for ages 12 to 14 or Camp Ocean for ages 2 to 11), and the youngest travelers will appreciate the Dr. Seuss-inspired story time, character parade, Green Eggs and Ham breakfast and vibrant Bookville family reading venue.

Indoor Fun: Carnival's ships emphasize outdoor activities, but Ocean Plaza is the hub for indoor fun on Carnival Vista. Groove to some live music, or compete for a Ship on a Stick plastic trophy during trivia games at the stage. If you get the munchies or the thirsties, the Plaza Cafe patisserie and Plaza Bar will meet your needs.

If you're looking to get wet and wild, hang out by one of the three pools. The midship "beach pool" has a large screen that shows concerts, sporting events and other programming overhead throughout the day; Havana stateroom residents get the Havana pool all to themselves until 5 p.m.; and the Tides pool at the ship's aft touts great ocean views. Better yet, head to WaterWorks where tots can waddle around a splash park, speed demons can choose from two water slides (including the new 445-foot-long inner-tube Kaleid-O-Slide) and everyone can cool down with the Power Drencher, a massive bucket that, when full of water, dumps its contents on folks waiting below. Adults looking for respite can relax in the kid-free Serenity area, with its own bar, whirlpools, shaded double loungers and hammocks.

On Deck: The coolest feature on Carnival Vista 's upper decks is SportSquare, an outdoor workout-and-play area. It includes the innovative SkyRide suspended "aerial cycling course" (it's elevated above the ship and follows an 800-foot-long track), a two-level mini-golf course, outdoor cardio stations, volleyball/soccer and basketball courts and a running track. It also includes the SkyCourse, where passengers don harnesses and run, swing and tiptoe through eight segments of an elevated ropes course. The adjacent indoor Clubhouse area comes with mini-bowling, Ping-Pong, billiards and foosball tables, arcade-style basketball and shuffleboard.

3. Harmony of the Seas

On Deck: One of the world's largest cruise ships, Harmony of the Seas, challenges anyone to be bored onboard, given its large variety of on-ship activities and attractions designated within seven themed "neighborhoods." The "Pool and Sports Zone," concentrated on the ship's upper decks, has four pools (including a sloped-entry pool and one for games like in-pool basketball) and the interactive water play area Splashaway Bay for kids and tots, with features like sea creature water cannons, slides and a giant drench bucket. Six whirlpools (including four that are cantilevered over the ship's side) can be found in the glass-covered, adults-only Solarium.

Harmony introduces some Royal Caribbean firsts: The Perfect Storm trio of multistory water slides, along with the Ultimate Abyss, a side-by-side pair of the tallest dry slides at sea, which plummet 10 stories. The ultimate in water fun is the ship's two FlowRider surf simulation pools for standup surfing and boogie-boarding. If you're not up for public humiliation, grab a drink, find a bleacher seat and enjoy the wipeouts in shaded comfort. Harmony also sports a zipline, two rock climbing walls and a sports deck for basketball, volleyball, soccer, Ping-Pong and mini-golf.

The deep AquaTheater pool (technically part of the Boardwalk neighborhood) does double duty as a venue for scuba lessons and stage for whimsical performances that feature acrobats and divers (held both day and night).

Indoor Fun: Harmony's neighborhood concept also includes three areas that are technically within the ship but open to the sky. Take a nature stroll through Central Park at the center of the vessel, a football-field-length strip that is covered in some 12,000 plants and trees. You can pop into shops like the Cartier store and a Bvlgari boutique, and grab a bite at the Park Cafe or a drink at the two-story Dazzles lounge. Or head to the more boisterous indoor-outdoor Boardwalk, with its Starbucks, arcade, tequila bar and various casual eateries (see below). One lovely touch there is the handmade carousel, which is free to ride.

For more shopping and imbibing, the Royal Promenade is sized like a real mall -- it runs the length of a football field. There you'll find tax- and duty-free shops for liquor and jewelry purchases, the Rising Tide Bar (which travels up and down three decks between the Royal Promenade and Central Park), the futuristic Bionic Bar (helmed by robot bartenders), a Kate Spade store and other retail and food-and-beverage options. Activities like flash-mob dance classes and parades with DreamWorks characters in colorful costumes take place there.

Other daytime entertainment options include recent 3D movies from the DreamWorks cache, an interactive group Puzzle Break game, dance classes, alcohol tastings, DreamWorks character meet-and-greets and ice skating in Studio B.

For more laid-back offerings, retreat to the Vitality Spa at Sea, featuring 29 treatment rooms and a thermal suite with heated ceramic loungers, saunas and steam rooms. Or work off those buffet calories at the fitness center, packed with cardio and resistance equipment, and the site of spinning, yoga, Pilates and kickboxing classes. Related: Greenhouse Spa on Holland America

Kids, meanwhile, can indulge in the Youth Zone, with features like the Adventure Ocean kids club (for ages 3 to 11) touting activities like puppet theater and dance parties; there are also teen-only spaces (Fuel Disco and The Living Room), as well as the Royal Babies and Royal Tots nursery program for infants and toddlers ages 6 months to 2 years.

All-Day Dining: You can't go hungry on Harmony of the Seas, what with 20-plus dining options. Beyond lunch in the Windjammer Marketplace buffet and the main tri-level dining room, passengers can find midday eats at Sorrento's pizzeria; the Park Cafe, serving up salads and sandwiches; the Boardwalk Dog House with its seven varieties of wieners; Mini Bites for sliders and other grab-and-go snacks served near the pools; the Vitality Cafe or Solarium Bistro for yogurt parfaits, healthy sandwiches and other light fare; Johnny Rockets, a fast-food burger joint; Sabor Taqueria & Tequila Bar for Mexican; and the Cafe Promenade for snacks and sandwiches.

Also worth seeking out are Jamie's Italian, from British Chef Jamie Oliver; 150 Central Park, with a seasonal "farm to ship" menu designed by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz; and Izumi Hibachi and Sushi (note all three of these venues charge a supplement). And don't forget all the empty calories you can consume with midday cravings for ice cream, doughnuts and cupcakes.