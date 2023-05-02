  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
How Much Is a Cruise: 10 Hidden Costs of Cruising and How to Save Money
How Much Is a Cruise: 10 Hidden Costs of Cruising and How to Save Money
Luxury Alaska Cruises: All You Need to Know
Luxury Alaska Cruises: All You Need to Know
11 Bad Decisions That Can Ruin Even the Best Cruise
11 Bad Decisions That Can Ruin Even the Best Cruise
Best Travel Binoculars for an Alaska Cruise
Best Travel Binoculars for an Alaska Cruise
Photos From MSC Cruises' Return to Sailing in the Mediterranean
Photos From MSC Cruises' Return to Sailing in the Mediterranean
Alaska Cruise Deals: How to Pay Less for Your Big Adventure
Alaska Cruise Deals: How to Pay Less for Your Big Adventure
Is a Mega-Cruise Ship Experience in Alaska for You? Just Back From Quantum of the Seas
Is a Mega-Cruise Ship Experience in Alaska for You? Just Back From Quantum of the Seas
Everything Alaska and Canadian Cruisers Need to Know About ArriveCAN
Everything Alaska and Canadian Cruisers Need to Know About ArriveCAN
6 Tips For Cruising to Alaska on a Budget
6 Tips For Cruising to Alaska on a Budget
What Royal Caribbean Ship Should You Pick in Alaska?
What Royal Caribbean Ship Should You Pick in Alaska?
Kayaking in Lyon on a Rhone River cruise (Photo by David Swanson).
Kayaking in Lyon on a Rhone River cruise (Photo by David Swanson).

Rhone River Cruise Tips

Kayaking in Lyon on a Rhone River cruise (Photo by David Swanson).
Kayaking in Lyon on a Rhone River cruise (Photo by David Swanson).
Maria Harding
Contributor

The 500-mile-long Rhone-Saone river, which winds its way through Provence and the heart of French wine country before flowing into the Mediterranean near Marseilles, provides one of the world's most memorable cruise experiences.

Named originally by the Celts, who called it Rodo ("that which rolls"), this mighty river starts its course in the Saint-Gotthard massif, near the Rhone Glacier in Valais, Switzerland. It eventually flows west through Lake Geneva before entering France. At Lyon, the Rhone and Saone rivers meet (or "kiss," as those incorrigible old romantics, the French, like to put it). But the river divides again at Arles, becoming the "Grand Rhone" and the "Petit Rhone," both of which course down to the Mediterranean via the Camargue, a spectacular river delta famed for its distinctive horses and bulls. A cruise along the stretch of navigable waters will carry you past verdant vineyards, lush olive and orange groves, and fields of fragrant purple lavender.

Here are our tips for making the most of your Rhone River cruise.

On This Page

Pack Smart... Including Comfortable Footwear and Layers

You'll need them for walking ashore. If your mobility is limited, be aware that many river stops involve climbing at least a few steps. Take a windbreaker or shawl, too. The chilly Mistral wind can flow through Provence even in the usually-balmy spring and autumn months, so carry an extra layer, just in case. A small umbrella often makes sense, as well.

Related: Best Time for a Rhone River Cruise

Leave Room in Your Luggage for Souvenirs

This part of the world is a foodie paradise, so leave a spot in your suitcase for those must-have jars of Dijon mustard and bottles of fine French wine and cognac. You'll also find gorgeous lavender-scented, olive oil-based soaps in Provence.

Take Earplugs

Pack a pair of earplugs to avoid being woken by rumblings as your boat makes an early morning departure from its moorings. And be prepared for calls to clear the top deck as your boat goes under low bridges.

Embrace Nature, Especially in the Rhone River Delta

Camargue
Camargue

South of Arles, in the extraordinary Camargue Regional Nature Park, lies an abundance of nature. It's Europe's biggest delta and home to a rainbow of nature, including pink-hued flamingoes, black bulls and indigenous white horses. You'd be wise to carry bug spray, antihistamine for allergy relief, sunscreen, binochulars and a refillable water bottle.

Updated May 02, 2023

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$389 - 7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, Free Upgrades & More
3
$1,712 - 7nt Alaska Balcony: exclusive $150 OBC, 75% off 2nd, free drinks, tips, Wifi
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map