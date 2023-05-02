Rhone River Cruise Tips

The 500-mile-long Rhone-Saone river, which winds its way through Provence and the heart of French wine country before flowing into the Mediterranean near Marseilles, provides one of the world's most memorable cruise experiences.

Named originally by the Celts, who called it Rodo ("that which rolls"), this mighty river starts its course in the Saint-Gotthard massif, near the Rhone Glacier in Valais, Switzerland. It eventually flows west through Lake Geneva before entering France. At Lyon, the Rhone and Saone rivers meet (or "kiss," as those incorrigible old romantics, the French, like to put it). But the river divides again at Arles, becoming the "Grand Rhone" and the "Petit Rhone," both of which course down to the Mediterranean via the Camargue, a spectacular river delta famed for its distinctive horses and bulls. A cruise along the stretch of navigable waters will carry you past verdant vineyards, lush olive and orange groves, and fields of fragrant purple lavender.

Here are our tips for making the most of your Rhone River cruise.