What to Expect on a Cruise: Cruise Ship Gyms

Will my cruise ship have a gym?

Nearly all cruise ships have fitness centers onboard, often as part of the spa complex, and they are always free to use. The exceptions would be riverboats and small expedition ships that might have a few pieces of workout equipment. Many cruise lines position gyms on high decks with panoramic views, though others may be on lower decks.

What kind of equipment will I find in the gym?

Most cruise ship gyms contain various pieces of cardio equipment (treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationary bikes, etc.), resistance training machines, free weights and mats, and group class space. Generally, the newer the ship, the more high-tech options you'll find available.

Gym amenities vary by cruise line, but most will have water coolers and towels to use, as well as individual TVs on cardio machines.

Will my cruise ship offer any group exercise classes?

Cruise ships offer a variety of group fitness classes; some are free, while others incur a fee, often about $12 to $20 per class. Classes might include stretching and abs workouts, yoga, Pilates, spinning or other group cycling, or more trendy options like Kinesis, Zumba, TRX suspension training and Tour de Spin. Class space is limited, so you might need to sign up in advance. Multi-day packages are available on some lines.

Personal training, where available, runs $80 to $115 for hour-long sessions.

Are there locker rooms, or do I need to change in my room?

Changing rooms are usually shared with the spa and offer lockers, robes, towels, bathrooms and showers, as well as dispensers of shampoo and body wash. Some gyms might also have saunas or steam rooms in the changing areas, which passengers can use free of charge.

When is the best time of day to use the gym?

Cruise ship fitness centers are usually the busiest in the mornings and on sea days; work out at mealtimes or just before dinner to avoid the crowds. If you exercise while the ship is moving, prepare for the roll of the ship to impact your workout and make balance a bit trickier.

What if I prefer to run or play basketball? Are there any options for me besides the gym?

Other fitness options -- such as a running track, basketball/volleyball court or rock-climbing wall -- might be available on your ship. These are usually found on a top deck and not as part of the fitness center itself. Daytime dance classes are usually offered in a show lounge.

How can I learn more about fitness on cruise ships?

