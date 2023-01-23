  • Newsletter
What's Your Cruise Sailaway Style?

Erica Silverstein
Contributor
Couple dancing on deck - photo courtesy of Blend Images/Shutterstock

Ah, sailaway! Even if you've been onboard for hours, sailaway is the official start to a cruise vacation. The lines are pulled in, the ship's horn blasts, and you can feel your excitement grow as the vessel glides away from the pier and starts to pick up steam. It might be one of the best moments of the entire trip.

Yet so many people don't give a thought to how they embrace this sailaway moment. You're distracted by the muster drill, perhaps your luggage just arrived, and your thoughts have already turned to where you'll get dinner and what to do on your first evening onboard. Get too bogged down in fighting over closet space and -- bam! -- you're half way to the Bahamas.

What's your sailaway style? Do you live it up to the fullest, mark it with a token gesture or skip it completely? If you don't want to miss the magic moment on your next cruise, try one of these rituals to enhance your first few minutes at sea.



Updated January 08, 2020

