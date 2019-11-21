Pictures From an Arctic Expedition Cruise to Greenland

It may be the largest island in the world, but Greenland isn't on most cruisers' radar -- and that's one prime reason to go. A cruise here will make you feel like you're truly at the end of the earth. By day, you'll visit remote small towns with brightly colored wooden houses, where hunting and fishing are a way of life and sled dogs may outnumber the local residents. In the evenings, you'll sail through a seemingly endless sea of icebergs, glowing blue and white under the midnight sun.

Although Holland America includes a few Greenland ports on some of its lengthier transatlantic sailings, the region is mostly the domain of expedition and luxury lines. Hurtigruten, Lindblad Expeditions, Silversea and Quark Expeditions are among the companies that offer intensive Greenland itineraries, usually combined with ports in nearby Iceland. Some sailings may also feature stops in Norway's Svalbard islands or northeastern Canada.

Whichever cruise you choose, prepare to be flexible. The weather this far north can be variable, and ice conditions or fog may occasionally necessitate route changes or missed ports. During our own recent voyage -- a 12-night "Glaciers and Ice" itinerary from Reykjavik, Iceland to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland aboard Hurtigruten's 256-passenger Fram -- the June weather wreaked havoc on the first half of our itinerary. But it also brought us warm sunshine and calm seas above the Arctic Circle, which made for a few days in port that we'll never forget.

Read on to see more of what a cruise to Greenland is like.

--By Sarah Schlichter, Senior Editor of IndependentTraveler.com