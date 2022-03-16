6 Cruise Ship Cabins to Avoid

"What cabins should I avoid on my cruise?" It's a question that first-time cruisers and even those who've been on a few can't help but wonder when planning their vacation. In fact, the process of choosing a cruise ship cabin can be more challenging than you think, making it a challenge to any novice trying to figure out what cabins to avoid on their cruise. To help you, we've compiled a list of the worst cabins aboard almost any big cruise ship, from cramped interior rooms to the noisiest rooms on a cruise. Heed our advice so you can find the best cabin on a cruise ship, hopefully letting you wake up a tad more refreshed during your vacation.

It's important to note that some cruise ship rooms on newer vessels seem to be smaller than those found on their older siblings. For example, Haven suites on Norwegian's Breakaway and Getaway are smaller than the suites on its Gem-class ships. Even if you've sailed a line before, don't assume cabin sizes are similar from ship to ship.

Before booking an inside cabin, carefully read dimensions and check out deck plans before booking. You'll want to see whether an interior-facing balcony is included in the total square footage, which means the room itself may be even tinier. Additionally, just because you've sailed with a line before doesn't mean that they've maintained the size of their interior rooms as they launch new classes of ships.

To give you an example of just how small interior rooms can be on a cruise, the average master bedroom in an American household runs about 200 square feet. And while some lines have decently roomy interior cabins, like Carnival 's standard inside cabins (185 square feet), things generally get more compact from there. Royal Caribbean 's inside rooms on Wonder of the Seas can be as compact as 149 square feet, though most measure 172 square feet (and there are even 260 square-foot Spacious Interior Staterooms).

Interior rooms, also called inside cabins, are usually some of the cheapest on any cruise. But you're usually making some big sacrifices to score that bargain. For starters, they are generally small -- and that's by already compact cruise cabin standards.

It's helpful to read the reviews of others who have stayed in the room that's caught your eye to know which cruise ship cabins to avoid. The Cruise Critic boards offer thousands of reader reviews and feedback from cruisers across every line, making them a great place to start.

For instance, among Majestic Princess cabins to avoid are the obstructed view balcony cabins -- with a caveat, of course. While lifeboats, ship hardware, and structural obstructions can be found in these rooms (especially on lower decks), others billed as obstructed view cabins seem to be called so because they overlook the promenade or pool deck. Meanwhile, passengers on Caribbean Princess vow that even cabins categorized as having a fully obstructed view still provide room for photo ops and oceangazing.

If a view is important to you, make sure you know what you're getting before you book. An obstructed-view cabin might cost less, but the quality of the vista varies from room to room. One view might be only partially obstructed, meaning that sunrises and sunsets over the ocean may still be mostly visible. However, other obstructed-view cabins might look out onto a lifeboat.

3. Noisy Cabins

Failing to check the deck plan is a rookie mistake that might put you in a cruise cabin to avoid. Why? If you're a light sleeper, you'll want to locate loud daytime and late-night venues. Anything near a dance club, sports venue, lido deck or all-night eatery could mean throbbing bass, bouncing basketballs and the sweet sound of deck chairs scraping well into the night. You'll also want to steer clear of rooms near the galley unless you like a soundtrack of bumping, rolling, shouting and stomping around the clock.

It's widely agreed that the best passenger deck to choose is one sandwiched between other passenger decks -- you might run into noisy neighbors, but it's unlikely they'll have access to pots, pans or a high-tech sound system. Additionally, a cruise line will be more equipped to handle a passenger noise complaint rather than a request to move your cabin on what could be a fully booked ship.

Keep in mind that any rooms or suites near kid-friendly outdoor amenities might not be the most calm either you'll very likely be near children in other rooms. Cabins near the kids' club also tend to have more families, which may or may not mean a little additional noise outside your room.

You'll also want to identify where crew service entrances are located -- stories of slamming doors day and night are common. Elevators and staircases can also be high-traffic, noisy areas of a cruise ship (that are near cabins on some ships).

And don't forget the cruise ship engine. While humming noises put some to sleep, the loud buzz of machinery might not exactly be restful to others, making these some of the worst cabins on a cruise ship. Passengers on the lowest deck are most likely to hear engine or even anchor sounds.