If you're looking for a getaway where everything is taken care of, which vacation type -- a cruise or an all-inclusive resort -- is truly the better deal? The answer isn't black and white, but we'll break down what you get with each, so you can determine which is best for your next vacation.

You will pay extra for soda, alcohol, specialty coffees, meals in specialty restaurants, gratuities and select onboard activities. And that's on top of paying for shore excursions, spa treatments, fitness classes, commemorative photos and souvenirs. (Luxury, expedition and river ships tend to have more fare inclusions… and higher prices.)

While cruise fares appear all-inclusive, however, that is misleading. Your cruise fare will generally cover onboard accommodations, meals in a few (but not all) onboard eateries, select nonalcoholic beverages (usually juice at breakfast and iced tea at lunch), pool use, daytime kids' programs and port stops in multiple destinations.

Daily schedules are filled with wine tastings, dance classes, educational programming, trivia games and other activities. Evenings bring Vegas-style shows, Broadway musicals, comedy, magic acts and a variety of live music and dancing. Cruise ships also have dedicated youth areas with kid-specific and family-friendly programming, for tots to teens, day and night. It takes work to be bored on a cruise ship.

The other is that modern-day cruise ships are packed to the gills with onboard activities . The newest ships sport rope courses, water parks, mini-golf, movie screens and rock climbing walls and crazy attractions like ziplines, bumper cars, surfing and skydiving simulators and other thrill rides.

Cruising has two main advantages over resorts. The first is the obvious one -- cruise ships move. That means on one weeklong vacation, you can visit multiple destinations without figuring out transportation logistics or packing your bags several times. It also means that ships can seek out the best weather. Cruise during hurricane season , and your ship will alter its route to get out of a storm's way; book a resort stay, and you've got nowhere to go if a hurricane is bearing down on your island.

The Pros and Cons of All-Inclusive Resorts

All-inclusive resorts, on the other hand, have rates that encompass much more. This means easier budgeting and no end-of-trip surprises. Head to a land-based all-inclusive, and your payment will include meals at all onsite restaurants, all drinks (soda, alcohol, coffee), beach and pool access, daytime activities like beach sports challenges, fitness classes, kids programming and nonmotorized water sports like snorkeling, kayaking and water bikes.

Some may even include scuba and snorkel trips, beach and restaurant access at sister properties, and golf outings; others may provide resort credit to "pay" for activities like zipline outings and ruins tours, or offer one free excursion per passenger.

The main benefit of this style of vacation is that it's incredibly relaxing. You can spend the entire day in the pool if you'd like -- sometimes even ordering food and drink without leaving the water. You can take out a kayak or go snorkeling if you like, but it's a lazy venture from the property, not an all-day excursion. And if you love the beach, you can head into the waves whenever you want, rather than waiting for a ship to dock.

Resorts also have more space than compact cruise ships. Standard hotel rooms will be larger than cruise cabins, and some resorts might have options for overwater bungalows or casitas for more space and more privacy. On the flip side, you might find that you're doing more walking to get from your room to the beach to the restaurant if you're at a large resort.

Evening activities tend to center around drinking and dancing, rather than shows, which can be a plus or minus depending on your taste. Kids' programming and facilities are not always as organized as on cruise ships. Related: Cruise Activities for Kids: What to Expect