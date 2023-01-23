Pictures From an Expedition Cruise to Mexico's Sea of Cortez

One of the advantages of having four qualified naturalists as guides is that every piece of beach litter has a story to tell. Here, Melissa is holding up a rather pungent-smelling dolphin skull, pointing out the enormous brain cavity. We did these guided walks in small groups on several days; the skiffs would pull up on the beach, complete with a cooler full of soft drinks, and the various groups would set off at their own pace. Some walks involved beachcombing, while others took us up into the hinterland, through the cactus forests and over rocky ridges. One particularly grueling walk involved scrambling over huge boulders. We were lucky enough to see the desert in bloom, as it had rained recently. Some of the flowers were so rare that even the guides needed books to identify them.