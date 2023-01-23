Top 10 Cultural Attractions in the Western Mediterranean

The Western Mediterranean has among the greatest concentration of art, architecture and archeological ruins in the world. As you sail through the region, thousands of years of history will be unfolded layer by layer. In fact, there's so much to take in that you might not know where to start. Here are our must-see picks for culture vultures cruising the Western Med.

Tip: Most cruise lines run half-day tours that visit all of the stops above.

Another Gaudi must-see is the exterior of Casa Mila, also known as La Pedrera -- a curvy apartment building that looks like something out of a Tolkien novel. Also worth a visit is Casa Batllo, Gaudi's colorful ode to the legend of St. George the dragon slayer, complete with a roof mimicking dragon scales.

Gaudi's fantastical Gothic-style cathedral, Sagrada Familia, is one of Barcelona's biggest attractions. This still-unfinished church is unlike anything you've ever seen, with an interior designed to resemble a forest. Throughout the structure, there are whimsical spiral staircases, stunning stained glass, bell towers and bridges.

It would be a crime to visit Barcelona without witnessing the otherworldly designs of Antoni Gaudi, the figurehead of Catalan Modernism. Gaudi was born in the Spanish city in 1852.

Tip: The basilica is where you'll get the best view of Marseille.

The most striking feature of Marseille's Basilica of Notre Dame de La Garde is the 30-foot gold statue of the Virgin Mary, sitting on a 180-foot bell tower and protectively looking out over her city. Locals call her la bonne mere or "the good mother." The Roman-Byzantine-style church's mosaics were restored in 2008 after years of damage from candle smoke and the impact of bullets during the liberation of Marseille in 1944; bullet holes from the battle are still visible on the northern facade of the basilica.

Tip: Nice is also home to Musee Marc Chagall, and it has stunning examples of his religious-themed work.

The colorful southern coast of France was a muse for French artist Henri Matisse, who moved to Nice in 1917 with the hope that the sunny climate would cure his pneumonia. He stayed until his death in 1952 . The city turned a 17th-century villa into a museum showcasing works from various stages of his career. The paintings are complemented by black and white photographs of Matisse at work, as well as his personal belongings.

Tip: The Uffizi is famous for four-hour-long ticket lines during the busy summer months, so definitely book an organized excursion, or purchase tickets online ahead of time.

Highlights of the museum's works include the Madonna of the Goldfinch by Raphael, the Birth of Venus and Primavera by Sandro Botticelli, one of the three paintings that make up Battle of San Romano by Paolo Uccello, Michelangelo's Doni Tondo and Titian's Venus of Urbino Bacchus by Caravaggio. For a truly special experience, book a private tour of the Vasari Corridor, the art-filled secret passage over the Ponte Vecchio that links the Uffizi to the Palazzo Pitti.

One of the oldest and most famous art museums in the world, the Uffizi is home to Italy's largest and most impressive art collection. The name of the museum, Italian for the word "offices," comes from the palace's original use as an office building, designed by the great Giorgio Vasari for aristocrat Cosimo I de' Medici. It was then used to display the Medici family's large collection of paintings and sculptures and, thus, the Uffizi was born.

Tip: Taking photos of the David is a big no-no, but you can shoot pictures of the replica outside the building.

How could you come to Florence and not pay your respects to the most famous man in the city? Seeing Michelangelo's David sculpture at the Accademia is a must. While some 6,000 people go there daily for David, they stay to see Michelangelo's lesser-known sculptures Slaves (an unfinished piece) and St. Matthew. The collection of Florentine paintings ranges from the 13th to the 18th centuries.

6. St. Peter's Basilica and Vatican Museums, Rome

Vatican City, a country unto itself and the seat of the Catholic Church, is a don't-miss for any visit to Rome, and it's well worth the trip into the city from the port of Civitavecchia.

The Vatican Museums, began by Pope Julius when he put his personal collection of sculptures on display, are a series of museums holding some of the world's greatest art treasures. The very greatest is the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo's nine-panel masterpiece depicting God's creation of the world, man's fall from grace and other biblical scenes.

St. Peter's Basilica was completed in 1626 and built on the site of the Old St. Peter's Basilica, a 4th-century church erected over the burial site of Saint Peter. The basilica's nave is the highest of any church, and its interior is elegantly decorated with gold and marble.

St. Peter's dome was also designed by Michelangelo, as was the Pieta, another must-see inside. Related: Western Mediterranean Cruise Tips