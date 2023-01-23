Best Cruises for Teens 2020

It's no secret that a dissatisfied teen on vacation can create a messy imbalance among an otherwise happy family. Parents are wise to seriously consider their teen's personality and input when choosing a cruise ship for their next family cruise. Today's cruise ships cater to teens more than ever before with increasingly larger teen clubs (some of which have discos, lounges and outdoor sun decks), spa treatments for adolescents and casual and flexible dining options. The smartest cruise lines also separate out tweens (generally ages 12 to 14) from older teens.
Speaking from experience, here are our editors' picks of the best cruises for teens.
Ships: Allure of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas
Why: These ships are literally floating playgrounds with features that include ice-skating rinks, rock-climbing walls, miniature golf courses, full-sized basketball courts and large teen facilities. If the kids are looking for fuel, they have more than two dozen dining options from which to choose. We heartily recommend a pit stop at either the Wipe Out Cafe or Johnny Rockets.
Best features: Like many other lines, Royal Caribbean divides teens into two groups in its youth program. Navigators (tweens, 12- to 14-year-olds) are wisely separated from the Teens (15- to 17-year-olds) for activities like Karaoke, open mic nights, toga parties and sports tournaments. Teens will love the FlowRider surf simulator, teen casino and the Scratch DJ Academy, where they can learn how to mix records. Spas on both ships offer an array of treatments just for teens.
Beware of: While bigger is often better when it comes to ships for teens, it can be easy to lose track of your kids on such big ships, and unsupervised teens are one of the cruise industry's biggest hassles. If you can't count on cell phone service, consider bringing walkie-talkies for teens who spend a lot of time roaming alone; on these ships, you could literally go days without running into one another.
Ships: Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon
Why: More children sail on Carnival than any other cruise line, and the party atmosphere onboard Carnival definitely lends itself to teens. Super-cool water parks, poolside theaters, and plenty of fun and casual eats make them feel right at home on this trio of ships.
Best features: For older teens, 15 to 17 years old, Club 02 is the place to be. There are late-night parties, a dance floor with a high-tech lighting system, computers, a soda bar and plenty of TV's. Younger teens, 12 to 14 years old, have access to their own space called Circle C, which has many of the same activities as the teen club, as well as pizza hangouts, T-shirt decorating and game nights.
Teens will love the IMAX at Sea, as well as the Thrill Theater, a 3-D movie experience with special effects like vibrating seats and bubbles. The SportSquare complex has mini-golf, outdoor billiards, ping-pong and a clubhouse with mini-bowling and arcade basketball. Right above, the SkyRide cycling ride circles the deck and a ropes course ranges across it. Multiple water slides and a sports court with basketball, soccer and volleyball allow teens to burn energy, even on sea days.
Ships: Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Escape
Why: The casual atmosphere on Norwegian's ships attracts many families with teens, and we think Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway and Escape (but not the adult-focused Norwegian Bliss) are the best of the bunch for this age group. Its ships offer the ultimate in teen-friendly dining choices, ranging from Teppanyaki and sushi to an all-you-can eat Brazilian meat fest. There is also 24/7 pub grub at O'Sheehan's. Not only does that mean terrific flexibility (particularly at dinnertime), it also means teens can eat with -- or without -- their families. The ships are also strong on entertainment for young adults (including "Rock of Ages" on Breakaway and "Million Dollar Quartet" on Getaway).
Best features: An impressive amount of real estate is dedicated to teens on these ships. Teens can hang out in Entourage, which by day has Wii U, air hockey, foosball, and a two-sided DJ emulator, and by night transforms into a teen disco with dancing and music until the wee hours. The top decks of these ships are impressive with Aqua Parks including multiple free-fall or 360-degree spinning waterslides, the Sky Trail ropes course with an 8-foot-long "plank" that extends over the side of the ship, rock-climbing wall, mini-golf and sports court.
Beware of: Norwegian allows teens 18 and older to drink beer and wine onboard with the permission of parents. Even if your teens are not drinking, be aware that their peers might be.
Ships: Royal Princess and Regal Princess
Why: Princess' Royal-class ships offer something for every conceivable age group. Sure to please teens is the ship's pool deck, where they'll have access to two freshwater pools, Movies Under the Stars (on a jumbo screen by the pool) and a water and light show every evening. Other cool features and activities that will appeal to teens include a laser target shooting range, teens-only "mocktail" parties and formal dinners, and an aerobics studio that offers Pilates, yoga, spinning and TRX.
Best features: Royal and Regal Princess addresses what has always been a downside to most onboard teens (and kids) clubs: they're inside. This ship's teens club (ages 13 to 17) has an outdoor lounge with a teens-only wading pool, outdoor seating and space for open-sky parties. The indoor space for teens is equally impressive, with a D.J. booth and lounge area with foosball, hip-hop dance classes, Skee-ball and video games. Teens will love the ship's all-ages sports area, which has basketball, volleyball, table tennis and an upper deck with an artificial grass area for bocce, croquet and lawn bowling.
Beware of: Princess, in general, caters to a more traditional crowd, and longer cruises attract older travelers. If you're taking teens, look for shorter itineraries or cruises during school holidays when more kids are onboard.
Ships: Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy
Why: Disney sets the standard for youth programming and amenities, including cabins designed with families in mind and production shows geared toward the young and young at heart. While younger siblings will be thrilled to meet Disney characters onboard and to see Disney classic movies on the big screen, teens (and tweens) will enjoy having their own hangout spaces. Clubs for the older crowd are fun, retro-hip spaces that are not a mere afterthought, and they really cater to the older set by playing down the character connection.
Best features: Vibe is the cool lounge for 14- to 17-year-old teens on Disney's biggest ships; the no-parents-allowed teen center is a coffee shop-style hangout, with overstuffed couches and chairs, big-screen TV's and a bar that serves soft drinks and smoothies. Teens can entertain themselves with a D.J. dance area, Internet access, board games and events (such as karaoke, dance classes and trivia games) led by hip crewmembers. Kids can even get some fresh air on the attached sun deck without leaving the club. Outside their private haunt, teens will enjoy watching movies (like "Pirates of the Caribbean") on the pool deck and taking part in Disney's over-the-top evening deck parties.
The Edge is a tween club located in the forward funnel that offers many of the same activities as Vibe, but for the 11- to 13-year-old age group. There are computers with access to intranet social networking, an 18-foot-long video wall and a porthole to view people passing by on the AquaDuck waterslide.
Beware of: Some teens might be too cool for the constant Disney hype and get frustrated with all the mouseketeering, while others may get into the Disney spirit. Know your teen's personality before you book a cruise.
Ships: Royal Clipper
Why: Star Clippers' 227-passenger, five-masted sailing ship sails to the Caribbean and historic ports in the Western Mediterranean. Port-intensive itineraries make for busy and educational cruises, with little downtime for teens to get bored. You won't find raucous kids clubs, nor late-night dance parties onboard Royal Clipper -- and that's part of the appeal for those who choose this ship. Royal Clipper is ideal for independent teens who like history and sailing.
Best features: Three small pools grace the deck of this elegant ship, and a platform lowers from the stern for water sports. Teens can climb the mast to the crow's nest, watch the dramatic hoisting of 42 sails each morning and work out in a gym with underwater portholes. Teens are allowed access to the small spa, which has a hot tub and steam room.
Beware of: This ship attracts primarily European passengers, so teens need to be open to other languages and cultures. In general, teens will need to entertain themselves. There are no children's programs or menus for younger siblings.
Updated January 03, 2020