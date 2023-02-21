Cruise Ship Upcharges: Should You Skip or Splurge on Onboard Extras?

Want to know which extra-fee items are worth the upcharge -- and which are best avoided? Based on our experience, we share our opinion on whether that alternative restaurant fee is actually a great deal and if it's wise to spend your hard-earned dollars on yet another souvenir T-shirt.

From alcohol and gambling to massages and excursions, you have lots of ways to run up a large bill onboard. Cruise Critic offers resources that can help you learn about these hidden costs and how the cruise lines might be nickel-and-diming you. But just because certain things cost extra doesn't mean you should avoid them completely -- nor does it mean they are definitely worth the extra fee.

Splurge: Alternative Dining

Sure, there's nothing wrong with the food in the main dining room (MDR), and it is included in the cost of your cruise fare. Sadly, though, the menus can be awfully repetitive, and it's boring to eat in the same venue every night.

Most ships offer specific types of cuisine -- Asian, Brazilian, Italian, French -- outside of the MDR, and you and your party have a better chance of grabbing a table to yourselves (instead of having to share one with strangers) at these alternative restaurants. If you're having trouble justifying the expenditure when free options abound, start small; select a restaurant that has a fairly priced surcharge, or try sushi or other a la carte options, which often set you back just a few dollars per person.

Another alternative is to try dining at a specialty venue during lunch hours, when per-person fees are usually less expensive. Even if you opt for one of the more expensive options, keep in mind that you'll likely end up spending less for a great meal than what you'd pay on land for the same type of service and food quality.