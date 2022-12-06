Score the Best Cruise Price Every Time

With most lines, if a price drops, you can get the lower price all the way up until you've made your final payment. Cruise fares change a lot more than you probably realize, and sometimes low rates last for only a few hours at a time. Some travel agents will monitor prices for you and alert you, for a fee, to drops. There's also power in numbers. After you've booked a specific sailing, sign up for a Cruise Critic Roll Call. Often, Cruise Critic members will share information on when a price falls. If you learn of a price drop, contact your travel agent right away to get the new lower rate. If you've already made your final payment and come across a price drop, it doesn't hurt to contact the cruise line; cruisers have told us they've received upgrades or onboard credit even after that last payment. Still, proceed with caution here: A number of cruise lines are eliminating last-minute deals in favor of pricing integrity, so sometimes your best deal might be the one you already have. Also, you might end up giving up your perks if rebook at the lower price. Weigh the value of your perks before pulling the trigger on a price drop.