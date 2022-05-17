When it comes to cruising Northern Europe, a Norway cruise should not be overlooked. From major cities like Oslo and Bergen to small cities and villages with unique museums and great local food, Norway has plenty of beautiful scenery and cultural appeal to make it a great cruise destination.

The star of any Norway cruise are the Norwegian fjords, along the nation's west coast. Expect dramatic waterfalls tumbling down verdant cliffs and mountain sides as well as amazing hiking and kayaking trips when closer to shore. If you're after something more adrenaline pumping, you can spot polar bears and the midnight sun on cruises into Norway's arctic reaches. And if you want to see the Northern Lights in Norway, that's on the cruise menu too.

With a wide variety of itinerary lengths and ship types, from mainstream to luxury and expedition, cruise travelers have a lot of choices to tailor Norway cruises to their interests. Read on for our expert tips and get inspired for your ultimate Norway cruise adventure.