9 Reasons to Cruise the Norwegian Fjords

Norway is fabulous for outdoor activities.



That is, when the sun's out. It rained one-third of the time we were in port, but when the sun's out, Norway is a great place for kayaking, biking and hiking. (Just bring your rain gear.) In Geiranger, you can hike to mountain farms and even behind some of the raging waterfalls, or kayak to the famous Seven Sisters waterfall. In Flam, you can take the famous train one way and then bike or hike back to town through the valley. In Bergen, a funicular leads to hiking paths above the city, while, in Alesund, a short but steep climb rewards you with views over the city and harbor.



