Slideshow: River Cruise Queens of the Mississippi

Queen of the Mississippi Service: The service onboard Queen of the Mississippi is among the best you'll receive on water. The crew, many of whom pull double duty as waiters and room attendants, are friendly, eager to please and always around to help out. Even the senior crew (hotel and cruise directors, food and beverage manager, etc.) are ever-present, serving coffee in the restaurant, stopping by to chat and just generally there to offer genuine concern for your happiness. Don't want to do one of the offered excursions? Tell a crewmember, and they'll come up with something else for you. Need an extra pillow or a bottle of water in your cabin? They'll have it to you in less than five minutes.



Photo by Dori Saltzman, News Editor