11 Things to Know About River vs. Ocean Cruises

Remember those hideous industrial ports full of tankers and long walks on concrete piers that were a hallmark of your last ocean cruise? In general, you won't find them on the rivers. Instead, your riverboat will dock right in town, often a short walk or quick bus ride into the heart of the city. The only downside is that sometimes the berths are all occupied, and your ship will tie up to another ship, and you'll have to walk through the other vessel's lobby or sun deck to get ashore (this also affects your view; it can be shocking to open your window and see into another ship). It's worth noting that this is one of the aspects that makes river cruising challenging for wheelchair users and travelers with mobility issues.