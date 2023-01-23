Pictures From a Po River Cruise in Italy

With the ship staying overnight in Venice, we woke up to a delightful view shortly after sunrise, when the Venetian Lagoon was slowly coming to life. Vaporetti (public ferries), yachts and three superliners passed our window before breakfast. It was such a privilege to be based on this precious waterway, a few minutes' walk from the main sights. We were able to step off at any time to go find a cappuccino at a canalside cafe or enjoy an aperitif at a local bar at night. We also felt much less conspicuous on a small riverboat (carrying only 90 passengers on our May sailing) than on one of the massive ships that seem to overshadow this delicate city when they arrive and depart.