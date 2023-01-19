Pictures From an Elbe River Cruise

Sailing into sight of the baroque domes and spires of Dresden is an indelible memory. It was even more moving knowing that this city has literally risen from the ashes after being destroyed by Allied firebombing in 1945. Now rebuilt just as it was, with its treasures safely returned from their hiding places, Dresden boasts art, architecture and cultural riches that are amazing for a city of 500,000.The city's Semper Opera is one of the most beautiful in the world, and the Green Vault of Dresden's Royal Palace holds an eye-popping collection of jewels and treasures. Raphael's Sistine Madonna is one of many masterpieces in The Old Masters Gallery, set among the pools and pavilions of the Zwinger complex.