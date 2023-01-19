Pictures From a Panama Canal Transit on Celebrity Infinity

Train enthusiasts, like our journalist shipmate Carl Larsen, won't want to miss the excursion on the American-owned Panama Railroad, the world's first transcontinental railway. In addition to passengers, it hauls giant containers across the Isthmus from ships too large for the canal transit. Carl reports, "If you know a bit of history, the ride becomes more fascinating. The railway preceded the canal as a link between the two oceans and cost hundreds of lives to build in what today seems to be a tame environment. There's little evidence of the once-frequent washouts that plagued the line and bridges along the way." To experience the train, you have to sign up for an excursion, often combined with sightseeing in Old Panama, as regular passenger service is limited.