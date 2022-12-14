Bad weather -- including high- and low water levels caused by climate change -- can ruin a river cruise just as easily as it can an ocean voyage. As rivers continue to be a popular choice for cruisers looking for new or alternative voyages, many travelers are learning how wind, fog and water levels can affect these small-ship, inland sailings and lead to altered itineraries and -- at worst -- canceled sailings.

Don't get us wrong -- most river cruise vacations run smoothly. When they don't, river cruise lines are often in a unique position to get travelers to the scheduled ports and sights, if in an alternate way. River cruise itineraries cover far less distance than ocean cruises, so it's often possible to reach destinations overland when passage by water is not possible. Your cruise line and ship's crew are prepared with Plan B (and even C and D) when weather events disrupt a sailing.

It's important to understand the possible mishaps that can occur on any vacation so you can be prepared and make smart decisions. Here are some of the most common "Acts of God" -- namely low or high water levels, high winds and dense fog -- that could impact your river cruise.