Best Local Foods to Eat in Cruise Ports

If you don't know where to begin your culinary explorations in port, let us help. We've put together a list of our favorite local foods from cruise destinations around the world. So dig in -- and buon appetito, buen provecho, e 'ai kakou, kali oreksi, an ngon nhe and manman chi!

At every cruise port, you're off to see the sights, shop the shops and -- wait -- you are going to taste the local foods, right? Sure, it might be easy to drop by the Senor Frog's or Hard Rock Cafe, or even return to the ship for lunch, but you won't get the full local flavor unless you actually taste the local dishes. Plus, seeking out authentic cuisine can lead you away from the tourist throngs and offer a unique adventure that creates long-lasting memories ... and a very satisfied tummy.

Caribbean Foods

Caribbean cuisine is often a stew of multiple cultures, and many preparations show their African roots. In Jamaica, you might think the top food would be jerk chicken (dry-rubbed with a spicy seasoning blend), but the national dish is actually ackee and saltfish. Ackee, a bulbous fruit from West Africa, is boiled with cod, tomatoes, onion and spices. It might be served with rice, dumplings, plantains or other accompaniments.

Of course, if you can stand the spice, you should try a jerk dish, too, since Jamaica is where jerk cuisine was born. (There are a few working theories as to the origin of the name, but most experts believe it comes from the Spanish word "charqui," meaning a dried or jerked meat, i.e. jerky. It's not a slur on the meat's preparers or consumers.)

The traditional staple of the Virgin Islands is fungi (pronounced foon-gee). Not to be confused with mushrooms (fun-guy), it's a bit like polenta, made from cornmeal that's cooked with okra. Fungi is often served with saltfish, and you'll find versions of it in Antigua and Barbuda, as well.

In Trinidad and Tobago, a soup called callaloo reigns as the national dish. There, it's usually made with okra and water spinach, with many variations that might include seafood or meat. In other Caribbean countries, you may find the stew-like concoction made with leaves from its namesake callaloo bush.

Conch is served in many ways throughout the Caribbean, but it may be most popular in the West Indies, particularly on Turks and Caicos. Known for their big, beautiful shells, these large sea snails provide meat that's eaten in callaloo, salads, fritters and curries.

On Barbados, flying fish sails to the top of the list as a must-try dish. It's either steamed with lime and spices or served fried. Often it's accompanied by the local version of fungi, known as cou-cou. The fish is so popular there, you'll even find it on the coins.