Cruise Costs: What's Included in Your Cruise Fare

If you've been wondering whether ice cream, fruit juice or a good spa treatment will cost you extra, check out our detailed cruise costs outline below. This outline features some of the must-know nuances of cruise fare inclusions as well as cruise fare extras.

Mainstream cruise lines like to tout their vacations as "all-inclusive." But, with so many added and unforeseen cruise costs on board, it can be tough to determine what's included in your cruise fare and what isn't.

Our Tip : Check out our editors' picks of best cruise ship restaurants and the Cruisers' Choice Awards winners for best cruise ships for dining .

Some cruise lines offer items on main dining room menus that cost extra, so be sure to study the menus at your chosen restaurant(s) closely. At specialty ice cream venues, cruisers will pay a small fee for a frozen dessert.

Food That Costs a Fee on Cruises: Cruise ship food that costs extra can be found at an abundance of alternative restaurants. Cover charges for these eateries range depending on the cruise line and ship.

Pizza is complimentary in buffets as well as pizza restaurants like Sorrento's on Royal Caribbean, Pizza Pirate on Carnival, Alfredo's on Princess Cruises and New York Pizza on Holland America. Soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt machines are usually free of charge at the buffet or pool deck.

Free Food on Cruises: Meals are free of charge in cruise ship main dining rooms, buffets and select specialty venues such as Princess' International Cafe, Carnival's Blue Iguana Cantina and Guy's Burger Joint, Royal Caribbean's Park Cafe and Boardwalk Dog House and Norwegian's O'Sheehan's .

Drinks on Cruise Ships

Free Drinks on Cruises: Cruise ship drinks that are available in the buffet or in the main dining room at breakfast are typically included in your cruise fare. These include items such as tap water, iced tea, select juices, regular coffee and regular tea.

Depending on your cruise line or loyalty status, sparkling wine might be included at embarkation, at art auctions and/or during certain special events like a cocktail party with the captain. Soda is included in the cruise fare for Disney sailings.

You can bring your own wine, soda and bottled water onboard most cruises for in-cabin consumption, but note that cruise lines have strict policies around this that must be followed. See our comprehensive rundown of cruise line alcohol policies for specific rules.

Luxury cruises often include some free alcoholic beverages. Some even offer an open bar to their guests, such as Seabourn, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas. Check out our compilation of cruises that include alcohol in your fare for more info.

Drinks That Cost Extra on Cruises: Beverages that cost you extra onboard usually include the following: bottled or sparkling water; specialty coffees and teas at bars, cafes and dining venues; smoothies and specialty blended fruit drinks, fresh-squeezed orange juice and juice ordered at onboard bars.

All alcoholic beverages and soft drinks ordered in dining venues, bars and through room service incur a fee. If you bring your own booze to the dining room, you'll be charged a corkage fee.

Our Tip: Get the best value with daily drink specials, happy hour deals or all-you-can-drink beverage packages. You will likely get better value with a la carte drinks if you simply enjoy a glass of wine with your dinner.

Tap water is safe to drink on cruise ships. If you're looking to buy bottled water, do so in port where it will be much cheaper.