Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Cruise Ship Cabins. On this page, you'll find all the tools and inspiration you need to book the perfect room, as well as tips on what you should (and shouldn't) do to ensure smooth sailing. Feeling lucky? We even offer ways to up your chances at snagging a free or low-cost cabin upgrade. Click on the links for more info, and swoon over some of the most attractive cabins and suites at sea.

Cruise Cabin Tips and Advice

From nailing down the lowest fares to combatting seasickness, we guide you through the process of selecting the perfect cruise ship cabin.

Make the most of your cruise ship cabin, from expanding storage space to setting the mood, with these clever and easy hacks.

Even the savviest cruisers find surprises in their cabins. Here are nine we've discovered after hundreds of sailings on ships of all types.

Four people in one cabin? Connecting rooms or across the hall? Make sure you get the space you need for your family with these quick tips. Related: Family Cabins on a Cruise: What to Expect

Free and low-cost cabin upgrades are rare, but not impossible. Use these strategies to increase your chances.

Risk-takers could win big by booking a "guarantee" cabin at a low price. See what your chances are of scoring an upgrade -- or getting the worst room onboard.

Cabins for All Tastes

Complimentary Champagne and canapes, please. Live the high life in one of our 10 favorite cruise ship suites. Related: Cruise Ship Suites: What to Expect

A number of cruise lines cater to families with dedicated cabins and kid-friendly features. Find out how Royal Caribbean, Carnival and others accommodate those with little ones in tow.

Cruise lines are upping the ante for solo travelers. Weigh your options to find out which cabin is best for you.

Not all inside cabins are dark and tiny; here are nine stylish, roomy options for cruisers on a tight budget. Just stay away from the last three

Want some personal deck space? If you're looking for the best balcony cabin you can book -- without having to upgrade to a mini-suite or suite -- here are our five favorites across mainstream lines. Related: How to Book a Suite for Less

Cabins with odd-shaped balconies and non-ocean views are sometimes the most sought after. Check out 14 uncommon (but well-loved) balcony cabins.

More space, pillow "menus" and higher quality amenities … find out what staying in a luxury cruise ship cabin is like.

On a river cruise, every room has a view, but layouts can vary. We break down what to expect in a river cruise cabin. Related: 11 Ways to Make Your Cruise Ship Cabin Feel Bigger

It's possible for cruisers with disabilities to enjoy a stress-free vacation. Find the cabin that's best for your needs.

Compare Popular Choices

Cabin Etiquette

Build the best relationship with your cabin steward by following these six tips.

Sailing with someone new for the first time? Keep the peace with these 10 etiquette tips for sharing a room. Related: 7 Deadly Sins of Cruising and How to Rise Above Them

Cruise ship balconies have more to offer than picturesque views and fresh air. Here are a few ways to enjoy your personal alfresco space on different cruise lines.

Inside Look: Cabin Service

Cabin stewards are responsible for the upkeep of your room -- and those cute towel animals waiting on your bed. Here's a closer look at everything they do.

Splurging on your next cruise? Consider butler service on one of these cruise lines. Related: Cruise Ship Suites: What to Expect